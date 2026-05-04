Tenth anniversary book takes behind-the-scenes look at Gianni Infantino's FIFA Presidency

Gianni Infantino was elected FIFA President on 26 February 2016

Book uses anecdotes to tell how FIFA has been transformed in the last decade

“These are not personal successes”, FIFA President says

FIFA has published a book which delves behind the scenes and tells some remarkable stories from Gianni Infantino's first 10 years as FIFA President. The book is full of anecdotes - from the tense meetings which led to women being allowed into a professional game in IR Iran to the day a friendly kick-about in Bolivia which turned into something more dramatic. Written by Italian journalist Alessandro Alciato, author of biographies for Andrea Pirlo and Carlo Ancelotti among others, the book is a colourful tale of how Mr Infantino has transformed FIFA since he was elected on 26 February 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The book was distributed to FIFA Council members and FIFA Member Association presidents who attended the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver on 30 April.

“I have never lost sight of our main objective: to help grow the game globally and improve conditions for players in each of the 211 countries and territories affiliated with FIFA," Mr Infantino says in his Foreword. In various chapters, the book details how, under Mr Infantino's leadership, FIFA has ensured that revenues are now redistributed for global football development and how women's football has grown over the last 10 years. It tells of his experiences travelling around the world to visit many FIFA Member Associations (MAs), of FIFA's journey from corruption to transparency and the role that the FIFA Clearing House has played in helping smaller clubs through training compensation. It explains the importance of the FIFA Legends while there are also chapters on the fight against racism and the success of the FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and the newly introduced 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™, which heralded a new era for club football when it was played for the first time in 2025, in the United States.

“These are not personal successes, but successes we have accomplished together. Thank you to the confederations and their presidents: the AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, the OFC and UEFA,” the FIFA President added. “Thank you to the 211 FIFA Member Associations and their leaders, who embody the heart and soul of FIFA. Thank you to the leagues, clubs and players – women and men – for their invaluable contributions. “Thank you to the FIFA Legends for making us fall in love with this magnificent sport. Thanks to their passion, our hearts are always racing. “Thank you to all our partners, from sponsors to broadcasters, for continuing to believe in us. When I arrived 10 years ago, nobody was willing to invest. “Thank you to the fans all over the world who belong to the community that I am honoured to be part of. You are the driving force behind all of our initiatives. “Thank you to the people who truly make a difference by sharing their ideas. “Thank you to my colleagues, whether you were there from the start or joined the journey along the way. Each and every one of you has been indispensable: we are all vital cogs in one big football machine.”

The book is available at the link below: