FIFA President highlights achievements in meeting with Spanish Prime Minister

Gianni Infantino meets Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez

Spain is the only nation to simultaneously hold the three global women's football titles

Prime Minister Sánchez reiterated the nation’s support of FIFA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez with discussions including the nation’s consistently excellent results in all forms of football and potential development projects in the future.

The meeting touched on the shared experiences that football can bring and how emotions from the game resonate across populations, allowing people to connect across different cultures and walks of life, while Prime Minister Sánchez used the opportunity to reiterate his support for FIFA and to declare that Spain is a friend of world football's governing body.

Following their 1-0 victory over England in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, Spain became the first nation to simultaneously hold the FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup titles. Holding all three titles is a remarkable achievement and speaks volumes about the level of talent in Spain and the nation’s commitment to developing women’s football: a fact that the FIFA President made clear to Mr Sánchez.

“I congratulated Prime Minister Sánchez on the incredible feat Spain have accomplished by holding all three women’s world titles in football simultaneously,” said Mr Infantino, in meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly proceedings in New York.

Since the turn of the century, Spain have been one of the most successful nations in FIFA tournaments - winning seven and finishing as runners-up on nine occasions - with these victories in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, 2018 and 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and 2000 and 2004 FIFA Futsal World Cup highlighting the successful development of football in the country.

Roll of honour (since 2000)

Winners (7 titles) 2010 FIFA World Cup 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2004 FIFA Futsal World Cup 2000 FIFA Futsal World Cup 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Runners-up (9 times) 2012 FIFA Futsal World Cup 2008 FIFA Futsal World Cup 2013 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2003 FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup 2003 FIFA U-17 World Cup 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

“For Spain to succeed in all aspects of the game, including women’s football, men’s football, and futsal, is testament to the level of commitment the nation has shown to developing young players at a holistic level,” said Mr Infantino. “They have set an example to the rest of the world in terms of what is possible and I congratulated Prime Minister Sánchez on the same.”

This culture of development and on-field achievement has been further boosted by four approved FIFA Forward projects since 2016.