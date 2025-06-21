FIFA President discusses FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ with Brazilian counterpart

Gianni Infantino thanks Samir Xaud for Brazil’s “exemplary collaboration” with FIFA

Mr Xaud was elected in May 2025

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ will be the first to be held in South America

Preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil, the first to be held in South America, were at the centre of discussions as FIFA President Gianni Infantino met the recently-elected President of the Brazilian Football Association (CB), Samir Xaud, in Miami, United States.

During the meeting, the FIFA President expressed his admiration for Brazilian football and the importance it holds for the sport. “It was a great pleasure to meet the new President of the Brazilian Football Association (CBF), Samir Xaud,” he said. “I congratulated him on his recent election and wished him the very best of luck in what is one of the most important positions in world football.

“We discussed preparations for Brazil being the first South American nation to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027. I look forward to working with President Xaud to capitalise on this huge opportunity to grow the women’s game both in Brazil and all over the world.

“Brazil has enormous influence on our sport, through their history, successes and incredibly passionate fans, and I expressed my gratitude to the CBF for their exemplary work and collaboration with FIFA over the years.”

That passion has been on display at the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in the United States, where four Brazilian teams – Botafogo, CR Flamengo, Fluminense FC and SE Palmeiras – are taking part and their fans have created an unforgettable atmosphere inside and outside stadiums.

In Brazil itself, many thousands of supporters have flocked to Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro to watch FIFA Club World Cup matches in a fan zone and there were ecstatic scenes as Botafogo and then Flamengo enjoyed victories in the tournament.

“The meeting went very well, [it was] very positive,” said Mr Xaud. “We covered globally relevant topics such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup and briefly went over the calendar, as well as all the changes that we need to make in Brazilian football to align it with the global game. So, [it was] very positive and very promising.”