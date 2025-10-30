Young media professionals gain invaluable experience at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™

As part of the FIFA/AIPS Young Reporters Programme, 13 young journalists covered the entire tournament

This is the fifth time the programme has featured at a FIFA World Cup, but the first time at U-20 level

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the reporters on the final day of the competition

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ turned out to be an unforgettable learning experience for the 13 FIFA/AIPS Young Reporters Programme participants, who covered the event from beginning to end.

“Did you have fun?” asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his meeting with the group at the stadium ahead of the final between Argentina and Morocco. Following a resounding “Yes!” in unison, Mr Infantino added, “I'm glad to hear it. Always protect the game. You can criticise, you can praise, you can write or say whatever you want, but you must always protect football. I hope you all have successful careers”.

A group of 13 young reporters (six women and seven men) from different participating countries were chosen by the Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive (AIPS) to cover the FIFA U-20 World Cup. As part of their experience, they also took part in journalism training, debates, and workshops at the University of the Americas in Santiago, Chile.

“We're proud to host this programme with FIFA's support and to provide the younger crop of journalists with real experience of what it's like to be at a (FIFA) World Cup, out in the field, working and learning not only about football coverage but also about our craft and the culture behind the game,” said AIPS President Gianni Merlo.

Since 2011, the partnership with FIFA has offered many young journalists valuable hands-on experience. Many still cherish their memories of reporting on the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup from Azerbaijan (2012), to Jordan (2016) and Uruguay (2018), as well as the FIFA U-17 World Cup UAE 2013. This was the programme's debut at a FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The aspiring reporters were deployed to cover the matches and the day's activities at the four host cities in Chile (Santiago, Valparaíso, Rancagua and Talca), learning how to navigate the mixed zone and the stadium press box.

Additionally, they got a taste of what working as a reporter at a major event is like, including how to tap into networks and get news, how to find stories, and how to make the most of such an opportunity. Their articles were published on the AIPS website and social media, as well as in their national media outlets.

As part of other activities organised by FIFA within the framework of the programme, the group participated in panel discussions and press conferences with leading figures from the tournament, such as Roberto Grassi, Head of FIFA Youth Competitions, and members of the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG). Likewise, they worked closely with key individuals such as Juan Pablo Sorín, a member of the Players’ Voice Panel on the joint stance of footballers against racism, and Jaime Pizarro, Chile's Minister for Sport.

“My experience in Chile has been nothing short of unforgettable. It is inspiring and eye-opening to be part of an event of this magnitude, surrounded by passionate young journalists and top professionals from around the world,” said 23-year-old Maria Mozharivska from Ukraine.

“Thanks to FIFA and AIPS, I could see first-hand what it means to work at a World Cup, from day-to-day matches and mixed zones to drafting stories within tight deadlines. I never imagined something like this was possible a year ago, but I'm unbelievably happy to have done it.”

The 25-year-old Cuban Alejandro Rodríguez Ulloa was also enthralled. “It's beyond words,” he said. “I had no idea how powerful this programme would be until the first class got underway. It's a whole new world; unlike anything I've experienced in my career so far. ‘Growth’ is definitely the key word, in all respects.”

It was 27-year-old Moroccan Magda Soltani who was able to project additional coverage back home.

“This experience really kicked me into gear,” she said. “By covering a global event, I gained greater visibility and recognition; I even got positive feedback from my editors. With not many Moroccan journalists present and the team’s outstanding performance, it was the ideal combination! I applied the lessons learned from the AIPS and FIFA activities to improve my reporting, which made the entire process incredible.”

The junior media crew capped off their dream experience by being presented with a certificate of recognition by Roberto Grassi himself, pitch-side at the Estadio Julio Martínez Prádanos, just before the final between Argentina and Morocco.

FIFA/AIPS Young Reporters Programme participants: Magda Houda Soltani (Le360, Morocco), Nicolás Aravena (Puerto Montt Digital Media and La Cancha, Chile), Mariana Fraga Duarte (TV Globo, Brazil) Etianne Castillo Hernández (Sicom Puebla and Ángulo 7, Mexico), Itzel Luna (Tigo Sports, Panama), Valentina Flórez Correa (Acord Antioquia, Colombia), Alejandro Rodríguez Ulloa (Tele Rebelde, Cuba), Rawan Hamdan Alkhamisi (Asharq Al-Awsat, Saudi Arabia), Ismael López (Radio Marca, Spain), Gabriele Ragnini (La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy), Thibault Le Besne (Émile and L’Équipe, France), Mariia Mozharivska (Ukrainian Sports Association, Ukraine Today and 1+1 Media, Ukraine), and Spencer Tomsett (Crimson Tide Productions / NWBA, United States).