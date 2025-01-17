All media releases
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent football officials
17 Jan 2025
Technical
FIFA Talent Development Scheme takes major step forward with milestone event at FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain
16 Jan 2025
Organisation
Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup™ play-offs and final go on sale
16 Jan 2025
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy Tour kicks off with star-studded event at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark in New York City
16 Jan 2025
Organisation
FIFA appoints BEYOND Hospitality as Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
23 Dec 2024
Commercial
FIFA and Netflix sign historic broadcast deal for 2027 and 2031 editions of FIFA Women’s World Cup™
20 Dec 2024
Organisation
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ ticket sales launched
19 Dec 2024
Organisation
Aitana Bonmatí and Vinícius Jr on top of the world at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024
17 Dec 2024
Congress
Extraordinary FIFA Congress appoints hosts of 2030 and 2034 editions of FIFA World Cup™
11 Dec 2024
FIFA Council
FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ dates confirmed
10 Dec 2024
Organisation
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ match schedule released
7 Dec 2024
FIFA TV
DAZN signs landmark free-to-view deal with FIFA to exclusively broadcast FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ globally
4 Dec 2024
Commercial
FIFA welcomes The Home Depot as Official Home Improvement Retail Supporter for FIFA World Cup 26™ in North America
4 Dec 2024
Commercial
Bank of America builds on partnership with FIFA to become Official Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
3 Dec 2024
Organisation
Jill Ellis joins FIFA as Chief Football Officer
3 Dec 2024
FIFA Organisation
Bid evaluation reports for 2030 and 2034 editions of FIFA World Cup™ published
28 Nov 2024
Organisation
FIFA and Qatar launch FIFA World Cup 2022™ Legacy Fund to drive groundbreaking initiatives with WTO, WHO and UNHCR
27 Nov 2024
Commercial
AB InBev named Official Beer Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 25™
25 Nov 2024
Organisation
FIFAe Finals 2024 featuring Rocket League and eFootball™ to take place in Riyadh from 5-12 December
25 Nov 2024
Organisation
Mythical Games and FIFA team up to bring new football arcade game “FIFA Rivals” to mobile users worldwide
22 Nov 2024
Commercial
FIFA announces multi-year agreement with Rock-it Cargo as Official Logistics Provider of FIFA World Cup 26™
21 Nov 2024
