Wednesday 28 May 2025, 12:00
World football turns attention to Draw for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™

The Draw for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ will take place in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday, 29 May and will be live-streamed on FIFA+.

The event is to be held at Chilevisión’s Machasa studios in the Chilean capital and is set to get under way at 18:00 local time.

Chilean journalist and presenter Javiera Naranjo will host proceedings, with FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza to conduct the draw.

Yarza will be assisted by South American footballing icon Juan Pablo Sorín, former captain of Argentina.

Juan Pablo Sorín during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Draw

Sorín, who is a FIFA Legend, captained the Albiceleste to glory at the FIFA World Youth Championship 1995 before going on to represent his country at the 2002 and 2006 editions of the FIFA World Cup™.

This will be the second time that Chile has hosted the global showpiece after the South American nation organised the edition held in 1987, when the tournament was still known as the FIFA World Youth Championship. On that occasion, Yugoslavia edged past West Germany on penalties to claim the tournament crown.

Chile also hosted the 1962 FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2008™ and the 2015 edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™.

The draw marks another milestone in the lead-up to the global extravaganza and follows on from the launch of the Official Brand and Official Emblem, the opening of the registration period for the volunteer programme and the unveiling of the Official Mascot, Vito™.

The tournament line-up features the competition’s two most decorated teams: Argentina, who have six titles to their name, and five-time winners Brazil. New Caledonia are the only nation set to grace the stage for the first time.

The 24-team field is as follows:

  • AFC: Australia, Japan, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia

  • CAF: Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa

  • Concacaf: Cuba, Mexico, Panama, USA

  • CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Chile (hosts), Colombia, Paraguay

  • OFC: New Caledonia, New Zealand

  • UEFA: France, Italy, Norway, Spain, Ukraine

The draw procedures are available on FIFA.com.

Fans interested in attending the tournament can register in the “Tickets” section of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 page on FIFA.com to receive ticketing updates.

