Vito the vizcacha bounces into action as the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ Official Mascot

The Official Mascot was revealed during a special ceremony at the Auditorio Osmán Pérez Freire in Valparaíso on May 23rd. The event brought together approximately 150 guests, 100 children from local communities, and distinguished figures including Minister of Sports Jaime Pizarro, Mayor of Valparaíso Camila Nieto, Chilean Football Association President Pablo Milad, and Chilean football legend Elias Figueroa. The celebration featured a mascot-themed mural painting in collaboration with a local graffiti artist, a football festival, and performances by local bands, creating a festive atmosphere that truly embodied Vito's vibrant spirit. The FIFA U-20 World Cup has a history of showcasing football’s brightest up-and-coming talents, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Erling Haaland having graced the competition in the past. As epitomised by its slogan, Legends in the Making™, this year’s tournament will shine the spotlight on countless more starlets from 27 September to 19 October. Games will take place at Santiago’s Estadio Nacional, Valparaíso’s Estadio Elías Figueroa, Rancagua’s Estadio El Teniente and Talca’s Estadio Fiscal. Chile is set to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the second time, having previously done so in 1987, back when it was known as the FIFA World Youth Championship. The country’s rich history of staging major FIFA events has also included the 1962 FIFA World Cup™, the 2008 edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ and the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in 2015. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Korea Republic, Mexico, Morocco, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Ukraine and the USA have qualified to join hosts Chile at this year’s event. FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “Unveiling the Official Mascot is always a special moment as we count down to a tournament’s big kick-off. Vito is sociable, welcoming and passionate – much like the people of Chile. He’s all about building trust and a sense of community, and he can’t wait for football fans the world over to come to this beautiful and vibrant country and cheer on their team.” Chilean Football Association President Pablo Milad added: "Vito embodies the best of our country: the resilience to thrive in the rugged landscapes of the Andes Mountains at the end of the world, always facing adversity. This is what defines Chile: we are fighters who do not give up, but we are also joyful and surrounded by young talent. As a Federation, we take pride in presenting this mascot, in collaboration with FIFA and the Government, which will undoubtedly be a great ambassador for our country." Fans can register their interest via the “Tickets” section of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ page to receive the latest information about tickets for the tournament.