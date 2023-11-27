First-ever FIFA World Cup™ Topps Final Halftime Show provides a creative brand platform

FIFA has announced that Topps has secured naming rights for the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium today. The show – to be known at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Topps Final Halftime Show – will bring together some of the most iconic performers of our time for a landmark celebration intersecting sport, music and global impact. Produced by Global Citizen, the Chris Martin curated FIFA World Cup 2026™ Topps Final Halftime Show will be co-headlined by Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber, and also feature Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the internationally acclaimed Venezuelan conductor and Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, and the Webby Award-winning PS 22 Chorus alongside Coldplay.

In addition to Topps, FIFA Partners ADI Chain and Visa, Official Sponsor Bank of America, Tournament Supporters DoorDash and Marriott Bonvoy, Preferred Platform YouTube Music, and Master Licensee for the tournament across Greater China and Japan, Kayford Holdings, will support the show. Each organisation will be integrated in diverse ways throughout the 11-minute extravaganza that’s set to wow fans in the stadium, at watch parties across the host countries, or in front of television sets and mobile devices across the globe. Fans should keep an eye out for Bank of America’s viral Fan Bands™ throughout the show in addition to a special delivery from DoorDash. The participation of Ghetto Kids alongside Shakira & Burna Boy was supported by Marriott Bonvoy, while Visa’s Tap In campaign will extend to music. Thanks to YouTube Music, the full FIFA World Cup 2026™ Topps Final Halftime Show will be available on the platform shortly after its conclusion, giving fans the chance to re-live every moment in the hours, days, weeks, months and years that follow. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Topps Final Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. Over USD 60 million has already been raised, and momentum is continuing to build, with USD 1 from the sale of every ticket for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches being donated to the Fund which will support social projects around the world. Additionally, Shakira’s royalties from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song, global hit single 'Dai Dai', are being donated to the Education Fund.