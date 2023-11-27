Vancouver bids farewell to FIFA World Cup as Switzerland make history

BC Place Vancouver hosted seven matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, including two knockout fixtures

Switzerland won their first-ever FIFA World Cup™ penalty shoot-out to make the quarter-finals

Vancouver’s FIFA Fan Festival at PNE Grounds will remain open until 19 July, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays

Canada’s duties as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host Country came to an end following the final match in Vancouver, British Colombia between Switzerland and Colombia, which saw the Swiss reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954, when they hosted the competition for the first and, hitherto, only time.

The city has been one of the iconic landmarks of the tournament, with the giant Trionda at Science World featuring heavily on broadcast, social media and fan videos. Scenes of the Canadian fan march in front of the replica of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball went around the world, becoming one of the most memorable images of the tournament.

Thursday, 18 June will live long in the memory of Canadian football, with BC Place Vancouver the scene for what will likely go down as the best FIFA World Cup performance by a Canadian team, with Jesse Marsch’s side beating AFC champions Qatar 6-0.

It was the Host Nation’s first ever victory in the FIFA World Cup, one which set several notable records. Canada became the first team from outside of UEFA or CONMEBOL to score six goals in a match, also becoming the first Concacaf team to score more than four in a single game. Jonathan David became the first Canadian to score a FIFA World Cup hat-trick and the first Concacaf player to do so since the inaugural tournament in Uruguay in 1930.

“This chapter in the growth of football in Canada has been written since 2012,” said FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President, Victor Montagliani.

“It has included hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015, the creation of domestic men’s and women’s leagues, the on-field success of the Canadian national teams, and now, the FIFA World Cup 2026 which has been a defining moment for football in the country.

“Our two host cities, together with communities from coast to coast to coast, welcomed the world and showcased what makes Canada so special. Beyond the unforgettable matches in Vancouver and Toronto, this tournament will leave a lasting legacy that will continue to grow in communities across the country long after the final whistle.

“This is not the end of a journey, it is the beginning of an exciting new era for football in Canada.”

Seven matches in total were played in Vancouver, including Tuesday’s Round of 16 meeting between Switzerland and Colombia, with a full house of 52,497 attending every game. Notably, Vancouver was one of only two cities to host a team from all six confederations with a total of 10 nations playing at BC Place Vancouver.

2026 also marked the second time that BC Place Vancouver has held a FIFA tournament following nine matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™, which included the final where the United States beat Japan 5-2.

It wasn’t just Canadians setting records in Vancouver, however, with other nations and players also setting milestones at the venue.

In the opening match, Nestory Irankunda became the youngest ever FIFA World Cup goalscorer for Australia at the age of 20 years and 124 days – six years younger than their previous youngest goalscorer Brett Holman – as Australia defeated Türkiye 2-0.

Egypt claimed their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory in their ninth attempt when they came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1, scoring three goals for the first time. Mohamed Salah became the first Egyptian player to score in two editions in the process.

Belgium subsequently sealed their spot in the knockout rounds with a 5-1 victory over New Zealand, the four-goal winning margin their biggest triumph in tournament history. In the same game, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne became the first Belgians to score at three editions of the FIFA World Cup, while Thibaut Courtois set a new national record with his 18th appearance.

Switzerland will also remember BC Place Vancouver fondly, having played three matches at the venue including a 2-0 win over Algeria in the round of 32 which ended an 88-year run without a knockout victory. It also marked the first time they had won three consecutive matches at a FIFA World Cup, and Granit Xhaka’s 150th senior international appearance.

In the earlier 2-1 Group B victory over Canada, Xhaka and Ricardo Rodríguez both made their 15th FIFA World Cup appearance, becoming the first Swiss players to reach that milestone.

Their final match at the stadium – and the stadium’s final game – saw Switzerland beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw after extra-time. It was their first penalty shoot-out win in FIFA World Cup history, having lost their only previous attempt, against Ukraine, at the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™.