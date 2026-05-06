Vancouver landmark to be transformed into official FIFA World Cup 2026™ match ball

Science World to become FIFA World Cup™-inspired ‘The Beautiful Dome’

Landmark to take on the look of adidas Trionda official match ball

Venue will host exhibition titled: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

As Vancouver, Canada prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks is to be transformed into a stunning symbol of the tournament. The geodesic dome of Science World is to be unveiled as “The Beautiful Dome”, a massive, 360-degree recreation of the adidas Trionda, which is the official match ball of the tournament. The ambitious project involves the installation of 131 custom-shaped panels to cover the 40-metre-diameter structure. Work is scheduled to begin on 6 May 2026 and will take approximately four weeks to complete, with the final reveal anticipated for early June. The design of the adidas Trionda pays homage to the historic collaboration between the three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the United States. Trionda, which means “three waves” in Spanish, symbolises the connection across borders as these countries unite to host the largest tournament in the history of the FIFA World Cup™.

Science World to be transformed into Official Match Ball of FIFA World Cup 2026™: TRIONDA 00:17

“This is about creating a globally iconic image that immediately connects Vancouver to the FIFA World Cup and showcases our city’s creativity and ambition,” said Royce Chwin, President & CEO of Destination Vancouver. “The transformation of Science World is more than a visual transformation, it is an investment in telling British Columbia’s global story and represents a shared commitment to delivering an unforgettable FIFA World Cup experience, building a lasting economic and community legacy for Vancouver and the province.” British Columbia’s Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture and Sport, Anne Kang, said the project was a way to welcome the world to the province. "FIFA World Cup 2026 is capturing global attention and the excitement is building. Transforming the Science World dome into this symbol of the beautiful game helps us reach new audiences and turn that spotlight into lasting benefits for people in B.C. for many years to come,” she said. To celebrate the arrival of the tournament, Science World will also host an exhibition titled Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum which is presented by the Province of British Colombia.