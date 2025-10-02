FIFA celebrates launch of Official Match Ball of FIFA World Cup 26™: TRIONDA

TRIONDA’s design is inspired by tournament’s three co-hosts – Canada, Mexico and the United States

Connected ball technology provides insight into every ball movement, supporting match officials

Launch of Official Match Ball continues build-up to global showpiece as excitement mounts ahead of final draw

“The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 26 is here and it's a beauty!” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “I am happy and proud to present TRIONDA. adidas have created another iconic FIFA World Cup ball, with the design embodying the unity and passion of next year's host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States.” “I can't wait to see this beautiful ball hitting the back of the net. The countdown to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever is on – and the ball is rolling!”

The ball’s vibrant design features a red, green and blue colour scheme that pays homage to the three host countries, while a brand-new four-panel construction with fluid geometry replicates the waves referenced in the ball’s name. These panels connect to form a triangle in the centre of the ball in a nod to the historic union of the three host nations. Iconography that represents each host country adorns the ball, with the maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico and a star for the United States, while gold embellishments pay tribute to the FIFA World Cup Trophy, underlining the significance of the stage provided by FIFA’s flagship tournament.