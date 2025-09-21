More than 4.5 million fans enter draw for first FIFA World Cup 26™ ticket sales phase

Fans from 216 countries and territories entered the Visa Presale Draw, with the highest number of applications submitted by residents of hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States

Fans will be notified of their application status on a rolling basis starting Monday, 29 September, with time slots beginning on Wednesday, 1 October

Second phase of ticketing to begin on Monday, 27 October, with the Early Ticket Draw

During the ten-day FIFA World Cup 26™ Visa Presale Draw entry period, more than four and a half million fans worldwide applied for the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™, scheduled to take place across North America next June and July. Fans from 216 countries and territories entered the Visa Presale Draw for the first phase of FIFA World Cup 26 ticketing. The highest number of applications was submitted by residents of the three host countries – the United States, Mexico and Canada, in that order. The top ten countries, in order of demand, were rounded out by Germany, England, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Spain and Italy.

“These are not only outstanding figures, but also a strong statement,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The whole world wants to be part of the FIFA World Cup 26: the biggest, most inclusive and most exciting event ever seen. From Canada, Mexico and the United States to countries big and small across every continent, fans are proving once again that the passion for football truly unites, as they are looking forward to attending matches in all three host nations. And in 2026, with 48 teams playing in 16 incredible cities, the world will come together in North America like never before.” After a randomised selection process, applicants will be notified via email on a rolling basis starting from Monday, 29 September. Successful applicants will be given a date and time slot to purchase tickets (subject to availability), with time slots starting from Wednesday, 1 October. A successful draw application does not guarantee that tickets will be available for purchase during the time slot. Fans will be able to secure group-stage tickets from just USD 60 at the start of sales. Single-match tickets to all 104 games will be made available when ticket sales start, along with venue- and team-specific tickets.

Additionally, on Thursday, 2 October, FIFA will launch a secure, official resale platform for eligible ticket holders at FIFA.com/tickets. This initiative aims to safeguard fans against invalid or unauthorised resale and is available to fans subject to federal and local regulations. Mexican residents will have access to a FIFA Ticket Exchange Platform.

Subsequent ticket sales phases will begin in October, with the Early Ticket Draw entry period opening on Monday, 27 October. Further details on ticketing timelines and products are available at FIFA.com/tickets.