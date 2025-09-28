"Incredible moment": FIFA World Cup 26™ mascots join FIFA President on stage at the Global Citizen Festival

Maple™ the Moose, Zayu™ the Jaguar and Clutch™ make their first public appearances

FIFA President announces that one dollar for every FIFA World Cup 26™ ticket sold will go to the Global Citizen Education fund

The fund aims to provide access to quality education and football for children around the world

The three FIFA World Cup 26™ mascots Maple™ the Moose, Zayu™ the Jaguar and Clutch™ the Bald Eagle made their first public appearance when they joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino on stage in front of 80,000 at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park in the United States.

During his appearance, Mr Infantino announced that one dollar from every ticket sold for FIFA World Cup 26™ will go directly to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which was created in April 2025 and aims to raise USD 100 million to provide access to quality education and football for children around the world.

The FIFA President was joined on stage by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and FIFA Women's World Cup™ winner Carli Lloyd, American actress and influencer Liza Koshy and Australian actor Hugh Jackman. Tickets for the FIFA World Cup 26, which will feature a record 48 teams and will take place in 16 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States from 11 June to 19 July 2026, are set to go on sale at FIFA.com/tickets.

"The FIFA World Cup is the only event where the whole planet comes together on one stage," said the FIFA President, standing alongside the FIFA World Cup™ trophy. “One dollar from every ticket sold for the (FIFA) World Cup will go directly to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, and this will provide quality education and access to football for children all over the world."

Similarly, one dollar from every ticket sold at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ which was staged in the US during June-July 2025, was also donated to the fund.

Liza Koshy told the audience: "When you join us in the stands, you’re not just celebrating the beautiful game we all love; you’re building a beautiful future for the next generation."

Afterwards, Hugh Jackman commented. "I'm so thrilled. I love sport. Who doesn't love soccer!?….It's the idea that the most popular sport in the world is coming together with Global Citizen – it's only just sort of, I think, enhancing and highlighting the power of this movement. And I love it that the whole thing is about people coming together. Citizens coming together now with FIFA, now with government leaders, with business leaders – it's just so powerful and so exciting."

The partnership between FIFA and Global Citizen began at the same festival exactly one year ago, when the FIFA World Cup 26 Host Cities were announced.

"What an incredible moment to be on stage in front of an enthusiastic audience of 80,000 people at the Global Citizen Festival with the FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots – Maple, Zayu, and Clutch," the FIFA President said afterwards. "They represent not only our three host nations, but also the joy, unity, and happiness that football brings to the entire world."

"Together with Global Citizen, we created the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund with the goal of raising USD 100 million before the FIFA World Cup. Already, USD 30 million has been secured to support quality education for children everywhere – giving them hope, opportunities, and the chance to dream big."

"My deepest thanks to everyone involved for making this inspiring evening possible."

He added: “To be able to join forces, to be able to bring together music, football, doing good … something we are proud of, and we are very grateful to Global Citizen, to Hugh Evans, Hugh Jackman, everyone who is participating, they are all fantastic."

Maple the Moose (representing Canada), Zayu the Jaguar (representing Mexico) and Clutch the Bald Eagle (representing the United States) have been thoughtfully developed to reflect the vibrant culture, heritage and spirit of their respective countries, coming together to symbolise unity, diversity and the shared passion for the beautiful game.