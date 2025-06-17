FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ nears 1.5 million tickets sold milestone

Over 340,000 fans across the first eight matches have made for an incredible start, marked by record crowds and unmatched passion

Four of the five top-selling group stage matches are still to come, with fans from over 130 countries having purchased tickets

Tickets and hospitality packages remain on sale, with USD 1 from every ticket sold donated to the FIFA Global Community Education Fund

The new FIFA Club World Cup™ has started with a powerful demonstration of club football’s global appeal, as over 340,000 fans have generated electric atmospheres, passionate support, and unforgettable scenes across the first three matchdays. As of Tuesday, 17 June, FIFA has sold close to 1.5 million tickets — and the momentum continues to grow, with four of the five top-selling group stage matches still to come.

"This is exactly what the FIFA Club World Cup was created for: a world-class stage where new stories are told, new heroes emerge, and club football fans feel part of something bigger," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "FIFA is proud of the unique and multicultural atmosphere and support this new competition has already generated — and thanks every fan who has brought their voice, passion, and presence as the FIFA Club World Cup continues to grow into the undisputed pinnacle of global club football." A vibrant, boisterous crowd of 60,927 filled Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 14 June for the tournament opener between record African champions Al Ahly FC and Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami CF. Just one day later, 80,619 fans packed the iconic Rose Bowl in Los Angeles to witness European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético de Madrid — the largest crowd either club had played in front of during their 2024/25 campaigns.

But the passion hasn’t been limited to the pitch. From Times Square to South Beach, cities across the US have come alive with spontaneous fan celebrations, showing how the tournament is uniting people through football. In terms of fans purchasing tickets from over 130 countries, those from the host United States lead the way in the number of tickets bought. The US is followed by passionate supporters from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, France, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, and Portugal. Among the remaining group stage matches, the most sought-after tickets include Real Madrid C. F.’s clashes with CF Pachuca, Al Hilal, and FC Salzburg; the highly anticipated showdown between Germany’s FC Bayern München and Argentina’s CA Boca Juniors in Miami; and CR Flamengo’s game against England’s Chelsea FC in Philadelphia. Each of these matches is currently expected to draw attendances of over 50,000 fans.

The tournament features teams from 20 countries and players from a grand total of 81, making it the most inclusive competition in FIFA’s history. The groundbreaking 63-match competition will conclude with the Sunday, 13 July final at New York New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. As part of an initiative to raise USD 100 million for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund—launched in April 2025 by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans—FIFA will donate USD 1 from every tournament ticket sold. The fund is designed to improve access to quality education and football for children around the world.