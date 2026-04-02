How the FIFA Series and FIFA Forward are empowering the US Virgin Islands

FIFA Series ‘American territory’ event provides new opportunities

Series provided new stimulus and a social connection

FIFA Forward funding helping US Virgin Islands to develop the game

The US Virgin Islands recently took centre stage in a unique edition of the FIFA Series, the initiative that allows representative teams to test themselves against opposition from different confederations, making for an invaluable experience. The idea for an American-territory edition was proposed directly to FIFA President Gianni Infantino by the US Virgin Islands Soccer Federation’s (USVISF) leadership during a meeting in Miami, Florida in June 2025. USVISF General Secretary Firas Idheileh said it had been inspiring to see the event go from a simple suggestion to reality.

"The inspiration for the idea came to me while I was at the (FIFA) Club World Cup Summit in June of 2025, when myself along with our President, Yohannes Worede, had the opportunity to meet with President Infantino, where we shared with him the idea of an American-territory FIFA Series,” he said. “In terms of our country, this is a huge opportunity for us. It is the first time that we’re playing in an official FIFA tournament outside of qualifying rounds, and it’s very special for us.”

FIFA support key for development in American Samoa and US Virgin Islands 02:44

The four-nation tournament took place in Puerto Rico and as well as the two Concacaf members (the USVI and the host nation), featuring Guam from the Asian Football Confederation and American Samoa from the Oceania Football Confederation. “For me it’s very special to see an idea, a suggestion that I had, come to life and see people from different corners of the globe coming together and meeting in the middle for this beautiful game of ours of football or soccer,” said Idheileh. The USVI beat American Samoa 5-2 before a 2-0 loss to Puerto Rico in the final.

“Although Puerto Rico is our neighbour, we’ve never actually played them before in the senior men’s category – mostly on the youth side. So, this was a special moment not only for the US Virgin Islands, but for the whole CFU (Caribbean Football Union) and Concacaf region as well,” added the USVI General Secretary. For USVI coach Terrence Jones, the FIFA Series represented a chance to play against unfamiliar opposition from outside of their region and add strength to a national team programme that has to deal with logistical and cost problems familiar to many of the Caribbean island nations. Many young players from the USVI move to the United States for their higher education meaning that team camps and matches require a significant transport budget to bring the squad together.

"The FIFA Series has enabled us to be able to measure up against teams from other parts of the world, and this is great. The funding has enabled us to be able to travel, have programmes, help develop the youth programme, so we bring players in and out, back and forth. So, it helps a lot, funding-wise,” said the coach. As well as enabling competition, FIFA’s support has also been focused on the development of high-quality facilities, such as the National Technical Centre in Saint Croix.

Player Jannick Liburd highlighted the importance of the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on the island. “Funds from FIFA have been an absolutely integral part in developing football in the US Virgin Islands,” he said. “First and foremost, when developing the fields; the Bethlehem Soccer Complex in Saint Croix, where we have this beautiful artificial field that’s very rare to come by in places like the US Virgin Islands.” Plans are also under way for a second pitch in Saint Thomas.

Beyond travel, the funding has allowed the USVISF to increase and improve domestic competitions for men, women side and youth sides. Idheileh said the event had a cultural and social impact for the four nations involved.