Football Fern culture helps Jenny and Tyler Bindon set mother-son record at FIFA World Cup 2026™

Tyler and Jenny Bindon become first mother-son duo to play FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™, respectively

Tyler grew-up immersed in culture and comradery of New Zealand’s women’s national team

Jenny played in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2007 and 2011

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ has been a tournament of records both on and off the pitch. Many milestones have been well documented, such as Lionel Messi becoming the tournament’s all-time top goalscorer, the highest ever single day crowd, and Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the first to player to score in six editions of the tournament. Now, a unique milestone has been reached with somewhat less fanfare, as New Zealanders Tyler and Jenny Bindon entered the record books with a unique first.

Jenny and Tyler Bindon set mother-son record at FIFA World Cup 2026™ 01:57

Families having multiple FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ representatives is nothing new. Some of the most famous names in football have had their immediate family follow them, join them, or even play against them. Names such as Maldini and Schmeichel have had sons follow fathers (Paolo and Cesare for Italy; Kasper and Peter with Denmark, respectively). Siblings such as the famous Charlton brothers have both represented their nations on the pitch (1966 FIFA World Cup England™ winners Bobby and Jack).

But there had never been a mother and son combination. At least, not until New Zealand played IR Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium in California. When Tyler replaced Marko Stamenić in the 92nd minute of the All Whites’ 2-2 draw, with Jenny watching on in the stands, he and Jenny became the first ever mother and son combination to play in a FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup, respectively. That moment was the culmination of a journey which started at birth and continues to this day. Jenny was a mainstay of the Football Ferns as New Zealand’s No. 1 goalkeeper for the FIFA Women’s World Cup China 2007™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Germany 2011™, as well as numerous Olympic Games campaigns, with Tyler accompanying her throughout those tournaments.

Tyler was not simply adjacent to the team environment, he was fully ingrained into the culture with members of the squad helping to raise him and help form his football skills at an early age. “Since he was three months old, he’s been at every training with the Football Ferns. They helped raise him, along with many other people – friends and family – that really pitched in, allowing me to chase my dream,” said Jenny. “My community and the sisterhood that we had amongst the Football Ferns was huge. We had people that all pitched in to help raise Tyler. He learned his trade from women’s football, which is pretty fanatical and awesome, and now he’s on the biggest stage that you can be on, playing at the FIFA World Cup.”

Women’s football and national teams 19 years ago did not have access the resources available today, and to achieve the dream and compete in FIFA Women’s World Cups with a young family in tow was not an easy feat for Jenny to accomplish. It makes this record even more incredible for the Bindon family to have achieved, and that fact is not lost on Jenny. “It’s huge for our family. It’s not anything we planned but it’s pretty neat to be etched in history,” she said. “For us to watch Tyler do that and to step onto the pitch, that’s just a full circle moment. When Tyler was playing and kicking a ball around at two years old with the Football Ferns, we probably knew he would go far in the game.” Growing up around the Football Ferns had a huge impact on Tyler’s development, fuelling his desire to succeed in football.

“Mum was a big inspiration to me. I was at her training [sessions] all the time so, I’ve grown up around football my whole life and I’m very grateful for that,” he said. “To be surrounded by that environment from such a young age, you almost grow up knowing only that. So that’s what I always wanted to get to and now I’m here with the national team and doing it with the boys is quite special. To see her in the stands is really, really cool. “When I went to go see her afterwards it hit me, and to see her smile on her face and know that that was something that we did together and that no one else has done in the world is really special and unique.” Following the draw with Iran, Tyler found his parents and took a selfie which has spread online and throughout media outlets.