FIFA welcomes input from European stakeholders and continues consultation on transfer reform

FIFA has taken note of the resolution issued by the EU Sectorial Social Dialogue Committee for Professional Football in relation to the reform of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) initiated by FIFA last year. The principles agreed by the European football stakeholders are in line with the proposals that have already been discussed at global level during the ongoing consultation on the revision of the RSTP over the last months. Most particularly, FIFA takes note that the principles and proposals presented by FIFA during the meeting with the global stakeholders last September have been well received also at European level. FIFA welcomes this constructive input from the European football community and will continue its dialogue with representatives from all regions, with a view to establishing a new set of rules for the transfer system that are proportionate, transparent and balanced. The new regulations are expected to be approved by the FIFA Council in the coming months.