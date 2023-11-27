Spain crowned FIFA World Cup 2026™ Champions in New York New Jersey

Spain claim second FIFA World Cup™ title with thrilling extra-time win over Argentina

Full New York New Jersey Stadium witnesses landmark FIFA World Cup™ Topps Final Halftime Show

Final tournament attendance a record-setting 6,810,966 fans

The game-changing FIFA World Cup 2026™ came to a thrilling close on Sunday, with Spain claiming their second FIFA World Cup™ crown courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Argentina.

At a full and colourful New York New Jersey Stadium, La Roja etched their names into the history books as winners of the first-ever 48-team, 104-match FIFA World Cup.

With the teams locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes, attacker Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match in the 106th minute to secure the title for Spain, who become the first nation to hold the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ trophies simultaneously.

The action-packed Final also featured the FIFA World Cup Topps Final Halftime Show – a landmark celebration intersecting sport, music and global impact. Produced by Global Citizen, the Chris Martin-curated FIFA World Cup 2026 Topps Final Halftime Show was co-headlined by Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber, and also featured Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the New York Philharmonic, and the PS 22 Chorus alongside Coldplay.

Following Sunday’s Final, the official award winners for the tournament were announced. Spain dominated the honours, with Rodri awarded the adidas Golden Ball Award, Unai Simón recognised with the adidas Golden Glove Award, and Pau Cubarsí feted with the Young Player Award presented by Aramco. The full list of FIFA World Cup 2026™ award winners can be accessed here.

A total of 6,810,966 fans attended the record-setting 23rd edition of the tournament, which was the first to be co-hosted by three countries – Canada, Mexico and the United States. Collectively, these supporters witnessed a stunning 308 goals across the tournament’s 16 stadiums, as the world united on and off the pitch for a 39-day celebration of football that set new benchmarks for sport.