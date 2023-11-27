FIFA Secretary General holds talks with IR Iran delegation after FIFA World Cup 2026™ team arrival

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström has held a positive discussion with the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) President Mehdi Taj following the team’s arrival at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. After the IR Iran delegation settled into their Team Base Camp for the tournament at Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana, Mexico, Mr Grafström and Mr Taj spoke in an online meeting that follows the constructive talks held in Istanbul, Türkiye, last month. The discussion centred on coordination and planning to ensure IR Iran’s smooth participation in the tournament. “President Taj and I had a highly productive discussion, just as we did when we met face-to-face in Istanbul,” the FIFA Secretary General said. “With the team now in Mexico, FIFA will continue dialogue and collaboration with the FFIRI to ensure the team and the delegation’s experience is a positive one, and they have all the conditions necessary to compete on the pitch. We look forward together to the weeks ahead.” IR Iran have been drawn in Group G and play New Zealand (15 June, Los Angeles), Belgium (21 June, Los Angeles) and Egypt (26 June, Seattle).