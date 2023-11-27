FIFA
Media Release

Fédération Internationale de Football Association

FIFA Strasse 20, P.O Box 8044 Zurich, Switzerland, +41 (0) 43 222 7777

Monday 25 May 2026, 20:15
Organisation

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Team Base Camp Training Sites footprint finalised

  • Team Base Camps are a vital part of the FIFA World Cup™ organisation and experience

  • 25 communities that will not host matches will welcome teams, broadening the excitement and impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

  • 39 teams will be located in the United States, with seven in Mexico and two in Canada

Another major organisational milestone has been reached on the road toward the game-changing FIFA World Cup 2026™,  with the record 48 qualified teams finalising the selection of their Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Sites. The 48 TBC Training Sites spanning Canada, Mexico and the United States will play a vital role for the participating nations as they get set to compete in the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever. The world-class training facilities each team has selected will become their “home away from home”, and serve as the location where their players, coaches and staff will spend a significant portion of their time throughout the group stage.

The 48 TBC Training Sites are an important part of the FIFA World Cup’s impact, especially in communities that will not host matches. North America has an abundance of cities and towns that offer impressive infrastructure and convenient connections to the 16 Host Cities. The presence of the teams that train and stay in these communities – as well as the fans and media who follow them – will generate a significant socioeconomic boost while ensuring more people in more places feel the FIFA World Cup buzz.

“Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup™,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of the FIFA World Cup 2026. “They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament. Finalising the list of Team Base Camp Training Sites for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is especially exciting because of its unprecedented scale, which gives us the welcome and wonderful opportunity to involve even more communities and fans in this groundbreaking tournament.”

The TBC Training Site selection process was extensive and collaborative. It officially commenced in 2024 when a foundational list of elite options was provided to prospective qualifiers. That list was refined and enhanced throughout 2025. Following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in early December 2025, the then 42 qualified teams began submitting their choices from among over 60 options based partly on the geographical zones where they will contest their group stage matches.

Colombia, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay are confirmed as the seven participating teams based in Mexico. Both Canada and Panama will have their TBC Training Site in Canada, with the remaining 39 teams located in the United States.

There will be 25 communities beyond the 16 Host Cities that will host national teams. They are New Tecumseth in Canada; Cancun, Pachuca and Tijuana in Mexico; and Alexandria, Austin, Boca Raton, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Columbus, Goleta, Greenbrier, Greensboro, Irvine, Mesa, Nashville, Palm Beach Gardens, Portland, Renton, San Diego, Sandy, Santa Barbara, Spokane, Tampa and Winston-Salem in the United States.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Team Base Camp Training Sites:

Participating Member Association

City

Training Site

Algeria

Kansas City

University of Kansas

Argentina

Kansas City

Sporting KC Training Centre

Australia

San Francisco Bay Area

Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility

Austria

Goleta

UC Santa Barbara - Harder Stadium

Belgium

Renton  

Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse 

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sandy

RSL Stadium

Brazil

New York New Jersey

Columbia Park Training Facility

Canada

Vancouver

National Soccer Development Centre

Cote d’Ivoire

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union

Congo DR

Houston

Houston Training Centre

Colombia

Guadalajara

Academia Atlas FC

Cabo Verde

Tampa 

Waters Sportsplex 

Croatia

Alexandria 

Episcopal High School 

Curaçao

Boca Raton

Florida Atlantic University

Czechia

Dallas

Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium

Ecuador

Columbus 

Columbus Crew Performance Centre 

Egypt

Spokane 

Gonzaga University 

England

Kansas City

Swope Soccer Village

Spain

Chattanooga

Baylor School

France

Boston

Bentley University

Germany

Winston-Salem

Wake Forest University

Ghana

Boston

Bryant University

Haiti

New York New Jersey

Stockton University   

IR Iran

Tijuana 

Centro Xoloitzcuintle

Iraq

Greenbrier County

The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre

Jordan

Portland

University of Portland

Japan

Nashville

Nashville SC

Korea Republic

Guadalajara

Chivas Verde Valle

Saudi Arabia

Austin

Austin FC Stadium

Morocco

New York New Jersey

The Pingry School

Mexico

Mexico City

Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)

Netherlands

Kansas City

KC Current Training Facility

Norway

Greensboro 

UNC Greensboro  

New Zealand

San Diego

University of San Diego - Torero Stadium

Panama

New Tecumseth

Nottawasaga Training Site

Paraguay

San Francisco Bay Area

Spartan Soccer Complex

Portugal

Palm Beach Gardens

Gardens North County District Park

Qatar

Santa Barbara

Westmont College

South Africa

Pachuca 

CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol

Scotland

Charlotte

Charlotte FC

Senegal

New York New Jersey

Rutgers University

Switzerland

San Diego

SDJA

Sweden

Dallas

FC Dallas Stadium

Tunisia

Monterrey

Rayados Training Centre

Türkiye

Mesa 

Arizona Athletic Grounds 

Uruguay

Cancun

Mayakoba Training Centre Cancun

United States

Irvine

Great Park Sports Complex

Uzbekistan

Atlanta

Atlanta United Training Centre

Related Topics
OrganisationFIFA World Cup 2026™CanadaCONCACAFUSAMexico
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