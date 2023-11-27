Gianni Infantino, Princess Takamodo celebrate FIFA World Cup Match 1,000 with sell-out crowd

The 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup™ history was played at Monterrey Stadium on Saturday, 20 June

Japan beat Tunisia 4-0 before a sell-out crowd of 51,243, which included FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Hisako, Princess Takamado of Japan

Mr Infantino and Princess Takamodo each autographed a commemorative sign, while gold patches were added to the jerseys worn by players and referees

It was an unforgettable scene that fit the historic occasion, as a colourful and boisterous sell-out crowd at Monterrey Stadium – plus a masterful performance by Japan – highlighted match number 1,000 of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday, 20 June.

With FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Hisako, Princess Takamado of Japan among those in attendance at the picturesque, state-of-the-art venue that features stunning views of the Cerro de la Silla mountain, Japan rolled to a 4-0 victory over valiant Tunisia. The Group F showdown was each side’s second match of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and it doubled as the 1,000th game in the storied, 96-year history of the planet’s most popular and impactful sporting event.

“A scintillating performance from Japan lights up match 1,000 of the FIFA World Cup! Tunisia played their part in this historic occasion, witnessed by a packed crowd who brought colour, character and a celebratory spirit to this milestone event,” Mr Infantino said.

In addition to the electric atmosphere and some fantastic football, the evening in Northern Mexico was one of joy and commemoration. While the FIFA World Cup 2026 has quickly become a festival of full nets and full stadiums, Match 1,000 offered a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reflect on the rich history of the tournament and how much it has grown in popularity and scale.

“It’s 1,000 matches, 1,000 times emotions, 1,000 times passion, 1,000 times heartbeat, 1,000 times goals, saves, fans, public,” the FIFA President continued.

To mark the occasion, the Mr Infantino and Princess Takamodo each autographed a large, blue and gold sign featuring the Match 1,000 details and the FIFA World Cup trophy. Mr Infantino also exchanged commemorative gifts with Japan Football Association President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, Tunisian Football Federation President Moez Nasri, and members of the Monterrey Organizing Committee.

In addition, exclusive gold badges with “Match 1000” graphics were created and affixed to the jerseys worn by the players and match officials, led by referee István Kovács of Romania.

Among the FIFA Legends who took a particular interest in the significance of Match 1,000 were former Spain defender Sergio Ramos and former Bulgaria forward Hristo Stoitchkov, who each have ties to Mexico and experience playing in a milestone FIFA World Cup match.

Ramos lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2010 as part of a legendary La Roja side and spent 2025 playing for CF Monterrey, who he captained at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. He started and went the distance in FIFA World Cup match number 700, a round of 16 meeting between Spain and eventual runner-up France at the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™. Stoichkov’s Golden Boot performance (shared with Russia’s Oleg Salenko) sparked Bulgaria to an inspirational fourth-place finish at the 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™, and he has worked frequently as a football analyst and pundit on Mexican television. Stoichkov played a pivotal role in match number 500, scoring the opening goal as Bulgaria stunned Argentina, 2-0, in their group stage finale in 1994.

“It fills me with hope to see Mexico, and especially Monterrey, in Rayados’ stadium, hosting the thousandth match in (FIFA) World Cup history. It’s a very special achievement, and I’m happy to see it celebrated in that stadium,” Ramos said.

Stoichkov was one of the 51,243 fans who attended the match in Monterrey and said, “I think it’s amazing for the teams that are going to go out today and play the 1,000th match. I’m also very pleased that a referee from Bulgaria’s neighbour, from Romania, is going to referee the 1,000th match. The people of Monterrey should enjoy it. I’ve been here many times and Mexicans really enjoy football.”

Saturday’s match showcased Asian and African teams playing in North America, an unmistakable symbol of football’s increasing globalisation. That expansion, and the unity and opportunity it has sparked across the world, also moved the well-travelled Bulgarian idol.

“I love seeing people in the stadiums with their dress, with their kits, chanting, the way they hug each other, the way they sing, the way they’re happy,” Stoichkov said. “That’s football and I think it’s important to teach young people that football is a unifying sport. Football is a passion. It’s something where you go out there and 100,000 people will applaud you if you pull off a move or score a goal. These are really important things.