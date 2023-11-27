Official song for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™ announced

Uplifting dance track YEYEYO has teaser available on official platforms

Bringing together two of Polish music’s most famous names, the track celebrates the next generation of women’s football stars

Tournament to showcase the world’s 24 best U-20 women’s national teams from 5 to 27 September

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™ has unveiled its official song. Polish pop star Blanka and producer Francis have teamed up for the release of YEYEYO, an uplifting dance track with an infectious beat. The song celebrates female collaboration and resilience – both on and off the pitch – and carries an inspiring message about winning “side by side”.

The empowering theme is also a nod to Blanka’s hit Solo, performed at the Eurovision Song Contest three years ago. Since then, she has attracted more than one billion views on TikTok, and her songs have been streamed more than 250 million times worldwide. Francis, a leading name on the Polish music scene, has produced several major hits in the country.

YEYEYO will be fully available on streaming platforms from Friday, 31 July, but fans can already get a sneak preview.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026™ will bring together the game’s most exciting young talents and passionate fans in a celebration of football and local culture across four Host Cities: Bielsko-Biała, Katowice, Łódź and Sosnowiec.