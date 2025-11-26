Nearly two million tickets sold for FIFA World Cup 2026™ as third phase begins 11 December

High demand continues as the Early Ticket Draw sees inventory snatched up by fans in more than 200 countries and territories, with nearly two million tickets now sold across the first two phases of ticket sales

The entry period for the third phase of ticket sales – the Random Selection Draw – will open at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on 11 December and close at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on 13 January

With the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ taking place on 5 December and the match schedule to be revealed shortly thereafter, this marks the first phase when fans will be able to apply for single-match tickets based on exact match-ups and teams for group-stage games

With excitement mounting ahead of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on Friday, 5 December, nearly two million tickets have now been sold for the groundbreaking tournament. During the two initial ticket sales phases, residents of the three host countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico, in that order – drove the most purchases, followed by fans in England, Germany, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Argentina and France. Fans in 212 countries and territories have already secured their tickets.

"Congratulations to everyone who has already booked their seats and for those who haven’t, a new opportunity begins on Thursday, 11 December, just days after the Final Draw in Washington DC," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “With 42 teams already qualified, we are witnessing huge global interest as we prepare to soon find out most of the match-ups, as well as where and when they will take place,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 2026™ Chief Operating Officer. “With the much-awaited opening match in Mexico City kicking off in fewer than 200 days, we are ready and excited to welcome fans to North America next year for the biggest FIFA World Cup yet.” The next phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – the Random Selection Draw – will begin on 11 December, with the entry period for fans open until 13 January for fans. This marks the third phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament, as nearly two million tickets have been made available and purchased for the event so far across the Visa Presale Draw and the Early Ticket Draw, which closed earlier this month. The entry period for the Random Selection Draw will open at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on 11 December at FIFA.com/tickets. Timing of a fan’s entry into the Random Selection Draw during the entry period will not impact the fan’s chances of success. Fans with an existing FIFA ID should log in using those credentials and then enter the Random Selection Draw, even if they have entered previous ticket draws. For those who do not have an existing FIFA ID, an account must be created on FIFA.com/tickets to get started.

Fans will be able to select which match(es), respective ticket category(ies) and number of tickets per match they would like to purchase, subject to household restrictions. All successful and partially successful ticket applicants will receive communications via email and subsequently will be automatically charged for their tickets in February. A partially successful application indicates that a fan will receive the number of tickets requested to a match, but not all matches requested. With the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 taking place on 5 December, the subsequent match schedule reveal will define the foundational group stage of the tournament. As such, the Random Selection Draw marks the first phase when fans will be able to apply for single-match tickets based on exact match-ups and teams for group-stage matches. Fans of a specific national team may also be eligible to apply for Participating Member Association (PMA) supporter tickets at FIFA.com/tickets starting 11 December, should they meet their PMA’s eligibility criteria. Each PMA sets its own criteria for fans to be recognised as PMA supporters and establishes its own process for obtaining tickets. Fans who would like to secure access to specific match-ups immediately after the match schedule is revealed can purchase hospitality packages as well. Hospitality packages, which are inclusive of match tickets, are available now at FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Closer to the tournament, fans may be able to buy any remaining ticket inventory on a first-come, first-served basis (subject to availability). As always, FIFA encourages fans to purchase tickets only through FIFA.com/tickets, the official and preferred source of tickets for the FIFA World Cup™. Hospitality packages and tickets sourced from unofficial sales channels may not be valid. A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each host country’s government website today for entry requirements for Canada, Mexico and the United States. Given the processing times involved, FIFA recommends submitting the visa application as early as possible. FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders travelling to the United States are eligible for the recently announced FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS).

Fans are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets for FAQs and all published legal documents applicable to the purchase and use of FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets. Ticket applications are subject to applicable terms, which will be available prior to the application period at FIFA.com/tickets. No purchase is necessary to enter the draw. If successful, the payment card will be automatically charged. Fans must be 18 years old or older to apply.