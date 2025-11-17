FIFA World Cup 2026™ ticket holders to benefit from prioritised U.S. visa appointments for travel to the United States

Led by the U.S. Department of State, the initiative gives ticket holders access to priority visa interview appointments ahead of the tournament

FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System for ticket holders will be available in early 2026

Eleven U.S. cities will host 78 matches throughout the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup™ along with three cities in Mexico and two cities in Canada

FIFA World Cup 2026™ ticket holders travelling to the United States are now eligible for the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS). During a landmark event at the White House attended by the President of the United States Donald J. Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, the White House Task Force and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the U.S. Department of State unveiled the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System, FIFA PASS, for FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders attending matches in the United States. This service gives every fan who buys a ticket the opportunity to obtain a prioritised visa interview. The announcement represents a major milestone in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup™ underscoring the close collaboration between FIFA and the White House Task Force in delivering a truly groundbreaking global event.

Following the announcement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “America welcomes the World. We have always said that this will be the greatest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history – and the FIFA PASS service is a very concrete example of that.” “I extend my sincere gratitude to the President of the United States Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Executive Director Andrew Giuliani and the White House Task Force for their incredible support. The United States is set to welcome fans from around the world on an unprecedented scale, and we are preparing to ensure that football unites the world when the tournament kicks off in North America next June.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated: “The United States is offering prioritized appointments so FIFA World Cup fans can complete their visa interviews and show they qualify. The kick-off is coming up, so now is the time to apply. We’re honored to host the greatest and safest World Cup in history.”

“We’re making sure that people who come in on these tourist Visas are coming in thoroughly vetted just like anyone who would travel here, and they would come and enjoy our country and then they would go home and go home in a timely manner,” said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. “And we’re excited to partner with the President on creating memories for people around the world that will make them not just fall in love with the United States but also fall in love with the sport of soccer.”

Over six million tickets will be available for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to be held across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Launch of the FIFA PASS (Priority Appointment Scheduling System) 01:22

Fans who are in countries with available interview appointments and need a U.S. visa should apply with immediate effect at: FIFA World Cup 2026™ - United States Department of State. Further information regarding the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System will be shared with ticket holders in early 2026. In addition, fans from countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) may be eligible to apply for visa waiver travel through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (or ESTA).