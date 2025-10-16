Over one million FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets sold following Visa Presale Draw

Tickets purchased by fans from 212 countries and territories

Highest demand from United States, Canada and Mexico

Early Ticket Draw entry period to open on 27 October

With 28 teams having already secured a spot at the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the whole world gearing up for what promises to be a watershed edition of FIFA’s flagship tournament, fans from 212 countries and territories of residence have already purchased over one million tickets following the closure of the Visa Presale Draw sales phase, which was launched in mid-September.

Residents of the three host countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico, in that order – have been at the front of the queue, snapping up more tickets than anyone else. England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina and France – in order of demand – round out the top ten countries in terms of ticket sales.

“What an exciting step on our journey toward 2026! As national teams across the globe compete for a place at the historic FIFA World Cup 26, I am thrilled so many football-loving fans also want to be part of this watershed event in North America,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Today, we celebrate the sale of more than 1 million FIFA World Cup tickets following the Visa Presale Draw. It’s an incredible response, and a wonderful sign that the biggest, most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history is capturing the imagination of supporters everywhere. Already, tickets have been purchased by fans in over 200 countries and territories, led by our enthusiastic hosts in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.”

Fans, including those who were unsuccessful in the presale phase, can look forward to the next ticket sales window, which will begin later this month. Specifically, on Monday, 27 October, the entry period will open for the Early Ticket Draw, in which single-match tickets to all 104 games, along with venue- and team-specific tickets, will be released.

In addition, an official resale platform for eligible ticket holders is already available at FIFA.com/tickets. This initiative is aimed at safeguarding fans against invalid or unauthorised resale and is available to supporters subject to federal and local regulations; Mexican residents will have access to a FIFA Ticket Exchange Platform.

Moreover, fans can purchase single- and multi-match hospitality packages, which include match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality. As always, FIFA encourages fans to purchase tickets only through FIFA.com/tickets, the official and preferred source of tickets for the FIFA World Cup. Hospitality packages and tickets sourced from unofficial sales channels may not be valid.