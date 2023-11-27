Surplus food from six FIFA World Cup 2026™ matchdays at Philadelphia Stadium was redirected to local families

Organisers ran a 24-hour turnaround to move surplus food safely into the donation chain

Food Recovery and Garden of Health, the food bank serving Montgomery County, recovered 20,000 pounds of food from matches at the stadium

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ at Philadelphia Stadium has a left a tangible mark on the local community, with unused fresh food from the venue being distributed to the local community – both eliminating waste and delivering a boost to families in the area. The venue welcomed an average of 68,316 fans across six matches during the tournament and food left over from those matchday operations was redirected away from landfill and into the hands of families who need it, turning a routine part of tournament logistics into a source of real, lasting support.

Food donated from FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches delivers boost to Philadelphia community 02:20

“It’s part of the wider sustainability project, the programme that we’ve been delivering. The aim is to reduce the amount of waste around the footprint of the tournament and make sure that we can recycle, donate and dissolve where possible,” explained Gary Bye, Sustainability and Human Rights Manager at Philadelphia Stadium, whose principal role at FIFA is Safeguarding. “But this has got a real human aspect to things in terms of the food donation and making that into the community in Philadelphia. “Aramark, the caterers here at the stadium, have been absolutely fantastic. They’ve palleted everything up, and then the organisations come and pick up the food and take it to the main distribution centre. Then they get other organisations like shelters, food banks and things like that to come and collect the food and then distribute it within the community. “So, in terms of helping communities, my main work for FIFA is in Safeguarding. We work with children, young people, and vulnerable groups, and where those people are in the world, food poverty and food insecurity means that that’s a hard life for some people,” he added. “So to make a difference to somebody else’s world in terms of donating food is really important.

Turning surplus food around safely required careful planning on site. Michael Hughes, General Manager of Aramark Facilities, said that speed was of the essence in getting the food out of the venue and onto the plates of those who needed it. “It was a delicate process that we had to really gameplan on. We have deliveries coming in for the next day, and then we have the food left over from the match in cold storage, so we had to get all that together, put it to the side while the new stuff came in. With the dry stuff coming down from the concession stands, we had to get that, and we had to pull that around in a 24-hour turnaround to ensure that the quality was still good and it got to the correct locations,” he said.

The food was then received by Garden of Health, the food bank serving Montgomery County. Its CEO and founder, Carol Bauer, said the scale of what had been recovered was striking. “It’s been amazing that we’ve been able to recover the food from the (FIFA) World Cup. We’ve been able to recover 20,000 pounds of food from the (FIFA) World Cup. Think about how much – that would just go into the dumpster – and how much waste that is. So, we’re able to take that food and feed the families in Montgomery County,” she said, noting that more than 100,000 people in the county face food insecurity. Bauer believes the system put in place could serve as a model for other big sports and entertainment events. “There should not be any waste. There are too many people out in the world that are food insecure,” she said.