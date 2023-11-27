Superfan Larry Zima’s passion for Canada knows no bounds at FIFA World Cup 2026™

Superfan Larry Zima started supporting Canada in the 1980s

Zima’s iconic face paint shows him as one of Canada’s most passionate fans

FIFA World Cup 2026™ is Zima’s fifth FIFA tournament in Canada

The FIFA World Cup™ has always brought together the most passionate fans from around the world and is known for being the catalyst for some of the most iconic displays of fandom known in sport. The 2026 edition in North America has been no different. Norway’s Viking Row has spread across social media like wildfire, Congo DR’s statue fan – Lumumba Vea – is now recognised around the world, while Scotland’s Tartan Army have also captured the popular imagination. Another familiar image has been Larry Zima’s painted face and eye-catching costumes appearing on screen at all of Canada’s matches. Behind the paint is one of Canada’s most passionate fans and someone who has travelled extensively to support his national team. “I'm proud of my country, I'm proud of the team and it's fun to share my love of this sport of this team with other people,” Zima said when asked why he makes such an effort to showcase his love of Canadian football. “I love the sport and I love the camaraderie. There's a lot of passionate fans in Canada and it will grow after this too. Supporting the team in this way gives me the chance to meet new friends from around the world. The football community is a great community to be involved in.”

His passion started in the 1980s in his hometown of Edmonton, Alberta when he watched Scotland defeat Canada 3-0 in an international friendly. While it was a loss on the day, the experience fuelled a passion inside him which led to him attending four home FIFA tournaments: the FIFA U-19 Women's World Championship Canada 2002™, FIFA U-20 World Cup Canada 2007™, FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015™, and FIFA World Cup 2026™. His support is not confined to Canada’s borders, though. When Canada lost their final Group B game against Switzerland, forcing them to travel to Los Angeles, California for their Round of 32 fixture against South Africa, many fans were disappointed they had to uproot to the United States to see their team continue their FIFA World Cup journey. But for Zima, it was just another excuse to travel.

Zima’s commitment to personally following Canada knows no bounds. From Costa Rica to Qatar, Zima has been there – to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, and he was just one of four Canadian fans to travel to Suriname in 2024 for a Concacaf Nations League quarter-final. His travels have even caught national attention, like when he travelled across the United States in a mini school bus full of fans to follow the national team’s run to the Copa América 2024 semi-final.

If Canada are playing somewhere, Zima does not hesitate. In fact, you can track his journey simply by looking at his jacket, with patches commemorating the various trips he’s been on and national teams he’s seen in person. “Anytime you travel and you hear your national anthem played it brings out a sense of pride,” he said. “Following the team has given me so many great memories: Christine Sinclair scoring when she was just 19, qualifying against Jamaica in Toronto to get to Qatar 2022, even Qatar – we didn’t get a result but just being part of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since Mexico 1986, it was amazing to be there and enjoy it with other Canadians.”

Having hosted five FIFA tournaments in the past, the nation has proven it has what it takes to put on major events, and being named as a co-host for the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside the United States and Mexico was a well-deserved honour for Canada according to Zima. “Canada is a perfect FIFA World Cup host due to our mosaic; our people are from everywhere. It doesn't matter where you're from or where you're born, when you come here you're welcome, you're part of the fabric and we celebrate that. “That's one thing I'm proud of. As a Canadian we don't care where you're from, we appreciate cultures from everywhere and we just want you to be here and enjoy it. That's a key thing for this country.”