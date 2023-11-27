FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund announces grants for 31 additional community organisations across 18 countries

Second group of beneficiary organisations will receive grants of between USD 50,000 and USD 250,000 to expand access to quality education and sport

Fund has now mobilised more than USD 60 million and will support programmes benefiting over 400,000 children worldwide

Target of USD 100 million set for children’s education, with 50% allocated to the FIFA Football for Schools programme

FIFA and Global Citizen have announced the second group of community-based organisations selected to receive grants from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The 31 organisations, based in 18 countries, will each receive grants of between USD 50,000 and USD 250,000 to support their work expanding access to quality education, sport and development opportunities for children in underserved communities.

The announcement brings the total number of organisations supported by the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund to 58, with their programmes collectively expected to benefit more than 400,000 children worldwide and help ensure that this year’s tournament leaves a lasting impact far beyond the final whistle.

In just over a year since its foundation, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund has mobilised more than USD 60 million in commitments from philanthropic organisations, major brands and corporations, and individual donors, as well as proceeds from ticket sales to major sporting and music events, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The second group of organisations selected to receive grants comprises the following:

Collectively, the beneficiary organisations operate in communities where educational and economic challenges remain severe, including areas where fewer than 15% of students complete secondary school and poverty rates exceed 60%.

By supporting proven, community-led models that combine education, sport, nutrition, health services and local engagement, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund seeks to broaden access to learning, improve educational outcomes and create pathways to opportunities for children in some of the world’s most underserved communities.

The beneficiary organisations were selected through a competitive, multi-stage process designed to ensure credibility, accountability and impact. Applications were assessed through a framework developed by Global Citizen and administered jointly with Foundation Source through a process that included eligibility screening, compliance checks and comprehensive due diligence. Monitoring and spot checks will continue throughout the grant period to support accountability and measure results.

Fifty per cent of the funds raised through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund will benefit the FIFA Football for Schools programme, an initiative available to all 211 of FIFA’s Member Associations that supports education, development and empowerment for millions of children globally. The programme is designed to promote valuable life skills through football – from intrapersonal and cognitive skills to an understanding of health and wellbeing – and currently benefits 155 countries.

FIFA’s Unite for Education campaign champions the FIFA Football for Schools programme while promoting the fundraising efforts behind the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and the life-changing benefits of access to quality education. The campaign was featured during the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with stadium LED takeovers and sleeve patches worn by all players involved in those matches.