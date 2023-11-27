Fifty VIP guests from the Genuine Foundation experienced Germany’s 7-1 win over Curaçao live in Houston Stadium

For all of them, it was their first time attending a FIFA World Cup™ match

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is setting new standards for inclusion and accessibility

Some very special guests were in attendance at Houston Stadium as Germany opened their FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign with a 7-1 victory over Curaçao. The guests, 50 athletes and representatives from the Genuine Foundation, were invited by the German Football Association (DFB) to watch the game live.

For the visitors, it was far more than just a football match; it was an opportunity to experience football’s greatest showpiece first hand, while also getting a taste of another tournament due to take place in Houston in just a few weeks’ time: namely, the Genuine Cup.

The competition will be held from 27 July to 1 August 2026, and will feature over 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and autism from 50 countries. Many of the guests at Houston Stadium will therefore be returning to Houston in a few weeks’ time – only this time they will be taking to the city instead of watching from the stands.

From spectators to participants

For Patrick, attending a FIFA World Cup game is an experience that will stay with him. The 26-year-old centre forward for the United Genuine soccer team enjoyed every minute of his first FIFA World Cup match.

“It was a lot of fun in the stadium, and I really enjoyed seeing the fans of both teams“, he said after the match. A regular spectator of the US women’s national team, he is no stranger to the world of elite football but he was particularly impressed with the atmosphere of a FIFA World Cup match. And he’s already picked his favourite for the title: France.

Herie, a teammate of Patrick’s from the United Genuine soccer team, followed the match with great enthusiasm and was especially struck by the size of the stadium and the atmosphere in the stands. “It was so big”, said the 21-year-old.

And the fact that the game ended in a 7-1 victory for Germany also influenced his prediction for the rest of the tournament. When asked to pick a potential world champion, he didn’t have to think long: Germany. But even more important than the result for Herie was being able to share the experience with his teammates and friends.

For 20-year-old Cameron, though, it was all about the action on the pitch: “I liked seeing the players and celebrating the goals.“ Cameron plays football himself at the United Genuine and supports the US national team. And he was equally confident with his prediction, picking the United States to lift the trophy.

The most inclusive FIFA World Cup yet

For Lorna Ortiz, co-founder of the Genuine Foundation, the evening in Houston was much more than just a stadium visit. For many years, she has witnessed the difference football can make to people with intellectual disabilities and autism, and saw many of those positive effects again at this match.

“Football is so much more than just a game”, said Ortiz. “It fosters self-confidence, friendships, team spirit and belonging. It gives our athletes the opportunity to be recognised for their abilities rather than their disabilities.”

The atmosphere in the stadium left a lasting impression on Ortiz who said that experiencing the FIFA World Cup through the eyes of the athletes made it something truly special. The energy in the stadium, the fans and the enthusiasm surrounding the game made it an unforgettable experience for many.

The visit to Houston reflected the efforts to make the FIFA World Cup 2026 accessible to as many people as possible. With 48 teams, 104 games and 16 host venues, this tournament is the largest World Cup in history. Thanks to measures such as sensory rooms in all stadiums, sign language, audio description and other accessible services, it is also setting new standards for inclusion and accessibility. “It’s great to see this level of commitment to accessibility and inclusion from FIFA”, added Ortiz.

For the co-founder of the Genuine Foundation, it’s about much more than individual measures or projects. “The goal is not for our players to reach the biggest stage in the world. The goal is for the world to welcome them, include them and make space for them.”

For Ortiz, this demonstrates what inclusion is ultimately all about: bringing people together and creating opportunities so that everyone can be involved, no matter who they are. “Inclusion is when everyone feels like they belong,” said Ortiz. “Whether on the pitch, in the stands or simply through people getting the same enjoyment out of football.”