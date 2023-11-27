FIFA World Cup 2026™ earns first-ever Sensory Inclusive Tournament recognition

Sensory spaces to be provided at all 16 stadiums across all 104 matches at global showpiece, with KultureCity’s first-ever tournament certification recognising help for fans with sensory sensitivities to experience football’s biggest stage

All sensory rooms will be equipped with Hisense television technology designed to support relaxation and sensory regulation

Initiative is part of FIFA’s ongoing focus on social responsibility and inclusivity, with additional accessibility services to be offered at FIFA World Cup 2026™

When the FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off in three weeks’ time, fans with sensory needs will find support at every match across Canada, Mexico and the United States – an effort that has made this year’s FIFA World Cup™ the first sports tournament to gain Sensory Inclusive recognition from KultureCity, the world’s leading non-profit on sensory accessibility and acceptance.

In partnership with long-standing FIFA Commercial Partner Hisense and with ongoing guidance from FIFA’s new Official Supplier KultureCity, this initiative builds on FIFA’s belief that football is for everyone.

“Football unites the world, and it is our goal to help everyone to participate in the sport – whether as a player or as a fan,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. “We are proud that the FIFA World Cup 2026 is the first-ever tournament to receive the Sensory Inclusive designation. With the resources provided, fans with sensory needs will be able to enjoy the beautiful game in person with us at the greatest FIFA World Cup yet.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 104 matches across 16 Host Cities over 39 days, starting in Mexico City on 11 June. For the first time in the history of the global showpiece, every stadium will include dedicated sensory spaces, thanks to a collaboration between FIFA, Hisense and KultureCity.

Research indicates that an estimated 5% to 16.5% of people experience sensory processing needs. For fans who experience sensory overload, the intensity of live sporting events – including the high energy of the crowd, sudden cheers and ongoing movement – can make attending feel overwhelming or inaccessible. This initiative looks to change that, marking an important evolution in how global sporting events serve diverse audiences.

Fans at the upcoming competition will be able to access a sensory room once they have entered the stadium footprint on matchday. These spaces are designed for people who experience sensory overload – including individuals with autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, dementia, anxiety and other conditions – and will provide calming, supportive environments amid the buzz of the match-going crowd.

Sensory rooms, presented by Hisense, will be provided to ticket holders at every stadium: each of the 16 venues will include a dedicated quiet space where fans can step away from the intensity of the match to regulate their sensory experience. These rooms will feature dimmed lighting, reduced noise, comfortable seating, tactile resources and Hisense televisions presenting calming visual content. Hisense’s advanced technology delivers clear, balanced visuals designed to support relaxation and sensory regulation.

“At Hisense, we believe every innovation should enrich every life,” said Catherine Fang, Vice-President of Hisense Group. “This partnership reflects our commitment to ‘Innovating a Brighter Life’. True innovation means turning technology into access – and ensuring no one is left on the sidelines.”

Stadium sensory rooms will be located within the venue itself or in the Stadium Fan Experience area as part of the expanded footprint. At eight stadiums, both options will be available. No matter the Host City, fans will have access to a space throughout every minute of the game, in recognition of the fact that sensory needs can arise at any point during the event experience.

“We believe every fan deserves the opportunity to experience the joy, energy and connection of the FIFA World Cup. The FIFA World Cup 2026 achieving the first-ever KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Tournament recognition is a historic milestone for accessibility in global sports,” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity. “Through this partnership with FIFA and Hisense, we are creating spaces where individuals with sensory needs and their families can fully participate in the world’s biggest sporting event with comfort, dignity and inclusion at the forefront.”

Clear sensory bags will also be available at Fan Info points throughout the tournament for fans to use inside the stadiums and beyond, ensuring that families have access to resources that support their experience long after the final whistle.

KultureCity has also worked closely with FIFA to develop “social story” venue guides in multiple languages, allowing fans to prepare for their stadium experience before they arrive. These tools will enable individuals and families to better understand what to expect on matchday, reducing anxiety and creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment for all supporters. More details can be found online at KultureCity.org.

Additionally, Hisense will support KultureCity’s Make the Nevers Possible campaign by providing complimentary match tickets in each Host City to families with sensory needs who may otherwise be unable to attend.

FIFA’s ongoing commitment to inclusion

The initiative builds on FIFA’s ongoing focus on social responsibility and inclusivity, with additional accessibility services being offered at the FIFA World Cup 2026. These include trained venue staff to assist attendees with sensory needs, as well as support for fans with other accessibility needs.

This year’s tournament will be the first edition of the competition to feature live sign language interpretation for all matches. These broadcasts will be available for fans both inside the stadium and watching elsewhere.