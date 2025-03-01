FIFA starts pilot projects in Africa to build mini-pitches in schools

FIFA working in collaboration with the French Development Agency (AFD) on several pilot projects

The projects follow the FIFA President’s pledge made during the Sustainable Sports Summit in Paris in July 2024

Gianni Infantino has pledged that FIFA will build 1,000 mini-pitches in inner city and rural areas globally

FIFA has begun several pilot projects in Africa following the pledge made by President Gianni Infantino at the Sustainable Sports Summit in Paris in 2024 to build 1,000 mini-pitches in schools across the world in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking to the Finance in Common Sport Investment Forum, organised in the sideline of the Finance in Common Summit held from 26 to 28 February 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, Mr Infantino stated that the projects would play a role far beyond football.

”This initiative is more than just building pitches,” the FIFA President told the event in a pre-recorded address. “It is about creating safe spaces for children to learn, to play and to grow. It is about fostering inclusion, inspiring youths and using football as a powerful tool for social changedress. ”We are confident that this pilot phase will showcase the incredible potential of collaboration between the sports and development sectors. Together, we can accelerate access to education and empower both girls and boys through football – helping them develop not just football players but (also) future citizens.” The mini-pitches are aimed at providing sustainable football infrastructure, particularly to children living in disadvantaged inner-city or rural areas, giving them more opportunities to play the sport. The Sustainable Sports Summit, organised by AFD and the International Olympic Committee, took place in the French capital on 25 July 2024, on the eve of the opening of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The fifth Finance in Common Summit, co-hosted by the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank with support from the AFD, brought together global leaders, public development banks, the private sector and philanthropies to reimagine and reshape sustainable finance. The theme of the 2025 edition was “Fostering Infrastructure and Finance for Just and Sustainable Growth” and, for the first time, the event included a dedicated programme on Sports, Art and Culture for sustainable development. “We were delighted to attend the first Finance in Common Sport Investment Forum, reaffirming that sport, and particularly football, is a powerful socio-economic driving force,” said Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer. “The commitment made in Paris during the Sustainable Development Summit by the FIFA President to install 1,000 football pitches in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has been reinforced, and we are pleased with the progress made alongside our partner, the AFD.”