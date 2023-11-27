Final four FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches to be played with TRIONDA FINAL Official Match Ball

Created specifically for the semi-finals, bronze final and final, TRIONDA FINAL features a new premium design in gold, white and black

The design of TRIONDA FINAL is inspired by the journey towards football’s ultimate prize

The 16 cities that have hosted the record-setting FIFA World Cup 2026™ are celebrated through the ball’s design

With fewer than two weeks to go until the final of the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™ in New York New Jersey, adidas has revealed the TRIONDA FINAL – the Official Match Ball for the semi-finals, bronze final and final of the record-setting tournament.

Building on the TRIONDA Official Match Ball unveiled in October 2025, TRIONDA FINAL evolves the design of the Official Match Ball while maintaining the same performance-driven construction. For the first time in FIFA World Cup™ history, adidas has moved beyond a traditional colour update, introducing a dedicated design that reflects the magnitude of the tournament’s closing matches.

The design of TRIONDA FINAL is inspired by the journey towards football’s ultimate prize. A premium gold finish references the FIFA World Cup™ trophy, set against a black base to elevate the ball’s look and feel, creating a bold and refined visual identity for the final stages of the competition.

Uniquely, TRIONDA FINAL celebrates the 16 iconic Host Cities that have welcomed the world for the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever. As host of the semi-finals, bronze final and final, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York New Jersey are prominently featured within the main blocking of the design. Meanwhile, Boston, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Monterrey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver are incorporated within the triangular graphic elements, ensuring their significant contributions to the success of the tournament are recognised right through to the final whistle.

“The TRIONDA FINAL ball for the last four matches of the FIFA World Cup is here,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The iconic TRIONDA has brought so much joy every time it has hit the back of the net in this FIFA World Cup and it perfectly embodies the unity and passion of the tournament’s host nations Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

“For the final four matches of the tournament, this TRIONDA FINAL will be at the feet of the best players on the planet. Through every touch, dribble, flick, pass, cross, save, strike and goal, the 16 cities that have helped FIFA stage the record-breaking 23rd edition of the tournament will be further etched into FIFA World Cup folklore.”