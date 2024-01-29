FIFA to visit FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ bidding member associations

Inspection visits to start on 30 January

FIFA delegation to assess technical aspects included in bid books as well as plans for women’s football development

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ host(s) to be appointed by FIFA Congress on 17 May 2024

The bidding process for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ will enter its next stage as FIFA embarks on inspection visits to the contending member associations on the following dates:

The Royal Belgian Football Association, the German Football Association and the Royal Netherlands Football Association (joint submission) – (30 January – 2 February)

The Brazilian Football Association – (20 February – 23 February)

The Mexican Football Association and the U.S. Soccer Federation (joint submission) – (26 February – 29 February)

The FIFA delegation will visit specific locations chosen in consultation with the respective bid committees. It will also hold meetings with those committees to assess certain technical aspects included in the bid books and discuss the overall plans for women’s football development in the respective countries. The inspection visits represent just one part of the overall assessment process to be carried out by FIFA.

The findings of the FIFA delegation will be included in the Bid Evaluation Report that will be published on FIFA.com in May 2024.

The appointment of the host(s) will be decided through an open vote by the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will build on the success of the record-breaking 2023 edition that took place in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.