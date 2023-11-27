Competition officials fine-tune plans ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Two-day programme in Miami delivers final touches to preparation of FIFA competition officials

Experienced group of officials charged with ensuring smooth delivery of matches at all 16 stadiums

All six confederations represented in multinational, multilingual group of officials

Ahead of deployment to their respective stadiums for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup™, FIFA’s competition officials came together for a two-day briefing in Miami, United States, fine-tuning their preparations for the unprecedented tournament. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will unite more than six million fans across 16 stadiums in Canada, Mexico and the United States, while a further six billion people are expected to engage with the tournament globally. But when it comes to ensuring the matches go smoothly, FIFA is relying on a team of less than 100 competition officials who gathered to ensure they are all fully ready for the greatest show on the planet. The meetings brought together match directors, match coordinators, match commissioners, and other venue- and tournament headquarters-based personnel who ensure the smooth running of the competition behind the scenes. From ensuring all competition infrastructure is in place to diligently overseeing that key timings are adhered to and that the regulations governing the FIFA World Cup are followed precisely, the group play a crucial role in ensuring that match operations run smoothly for the benefit of the teams, players, and fans, both inside the stadiums and watching on around the globe.

The sessions in Florida served as a timely refresher following four online sessions held in the build-up to the tournament, as well as the meeting of match directors at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Team Workshop in Atlanta, Georgia in early March 2026. Luis Castro, Match Director at Mexico City Stadium, which will host the opening game on Thursday, 11 June 2026, said it was a privilege to be in the role. “What makes this experience special is not only the scale of the tournament, but the people behind it. Being part of this cohort of competition officials means working alongside talented professionals from the six confederations who share the same ambition: delivering an outstanding FIFA World Cup experience through teamwork, commitment, and excellence.” Topics covered during the Miami briefing included tournament, stadium, and match operations, as well as updates and presentations from functional areas including team services, media operations, broadcast, partner rights delivery, legal, and human rights and anti-discrimination. “The FIFA World Cup is the biggest show on earth, and being part of it is both humbling and inspiring. The preparation process, through virtual and in-person pre-tournament briefings, has equipped us with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to perform at the highest level,” said Matias Tettamanti, who will be FIFA’s Match Director at Kansas City Stadium. “I look forward to working alongside an exceptional group of professionals to create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved in this historic tournament.”