FIFA and Common Goal kick off collaboration in Brazil ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Initiative will bring together 15 football-for-good organisations working across South American nation to expand opportunities for girls and women through game

As part of tournament legacy, FIFA is supporting projects that create relevant social impact in host country

Launch event was held in São Paulo this past Monday

Anticipation is building amongst the global football community ahead of a landmark event due to take place next year, when the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ heads to South America for the first time, with Brazil set to host the showpiece event. FIFA is preparing to deliver the biggest women’s sporting event on the planet while seizing the opportunity to create a lasting impact beyond the tournament by supporting and implementing initiatives that highlight and address important social issues. With that objective in mind, FIFA is proud to launch a joint initiative with Common Goal, the global movement that unites players, organisations (including clubs) and fans to harness the power of the game with a view to driving positive social change worldwide through community-led projects. The organisations will work together to roll out the Equal Play Effect initiative in Brazil, with the aim of accelerating gender equity across football and society. Speaking at the launch event held in São Paulo this past Monday, Aline Pellegrino, the former Brazil international who serves as the Director of Legacy & Stakeholder Affairs for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™, noted that collaborating with Common Goal on the Equal Play Effect initiative in Brazil is in line with FIFA’s goals for the tournament.

“The Women’s World Cup in Brazil will be a major milestone, not only because it’ll be a successful tournament, but also because, thanks to programmes like this one, we can inspire an entire country to support future generations of women,” commented Pellegrino. “As part of the legacy plans for the Women’s World Cup, we’re focusing on three pillars that will enhance women’s football in Brazil, including the infrastructure. However, social impact is also a key component. Our aim is to focus on fighting gender inequality and improving women’s role in football and society. Working hand in hand with Common Goal will raise the profile and reach of our efforts in this area,” she added.

Launched in 2020 by Common Goal, Soccer Without Borders and Women Win under the name of Global Goal 5 Accelerator, Equal Play Effect is a collective global initiative designed to accelerate gender equity across football-for-good communities worldwide. Since it has been rolled out, 101 organisations across 57 countries have participated in the programme, which has reached more than 250,000 young people around the world.

Common Goal and the Equal Play Effect initiative both had a significant impact in building momentum at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and New Zealand. At next year’s edition of FIFA’s flagship women’s competition, world football’s governing body will support and fund some of the Equal Play Effect project as part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament legacy, with the approach set to be tailored to the host country’s needs.

Although women’s football has grown significantly in Brazil in recent years, women continue to face challenges relating to gender inequality and misogyny in sport and society. This is a priority area among many FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 stakeholders, and Common Goal’s involvement will further strengthen the collective effort to tackle these issues.

Under the link-up, Common Goal will collaborate with 15 football-for-good organisations operating nationwide in Brazil to create more opportunities for girls and women through football while ensuring safe and inclusive environments on and off the pitch. These initiatives will reach urban and rural communities in every Brazilian state, including in all eight Host Cities at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. The first phase of the programme is scheduled to be completed by next March.

Over the past six months, participating community organisations have engaged in a collaborative learning and implementation journey focused on identifying opportunities both internally and within their local contexts. Each organisation has developed a tailored gender action plan that establishes key priorities and concrete actions to strengthen gender equity across leadership, programming, safeguarding and community engagement.

“Growing up in Brazil, I dreamed that one day the Women’s World Cup would be played here. We now have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure the tournament is not only a celebration of elite football, but; the true legacy will depend on what happens beyond the stadiums. Across Brazil, grassroots organisations have been creating opportunities for girls through football, long before the spotlight arrived. Equal Play Effect is about strengthening those communities and ensuring football becomes a lasting platform for gender equity and social change,” said Julia Pimenta, Common Goal’s senior lead for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.