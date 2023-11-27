Bureau of the Council appoints Azerbaijan as host of FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026™

Following the approval by the FIFA Council last December of a U-15 tournament for boys and girls as part of FIFA’s unwavering commitment to promoting the youth game, the Bureau of the Council has appointed Azerbaijan as the host of the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026™. While the first edition will be open to boys’ teams from all FIFA Member Associations, the second instalment in 2027 will feature girls’ teams only. Building on this momentum, from 2028 onwards, all Member Associations will be invited to participate with both their boys’ and girls’ U-15 teams in two separate competitions. The decision follows a thorough assessment by the FIFA administration and takes into account the world-class sporting and general infrastructure in the host country, which is capable of welcoming thousands of children and support staff in a centralised location. Furthermore, with Azerbaijan having previously been appointed to co-host the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027™, staging the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival™ in the country provides a sense of strategic continuity. On the basis of the consultation undertaken with the recommended host and the existing international competition calendar, the Bureau of the Council confirmed that the event will take place from 22 to 31 October 2026. The Bureau of the Council also approved the Regulations for the FIFA ASEAN Cup™, the introduction of which was agreed by the FIFA Council at its meeting in March 2026. The debut instalment will be held in the September-October window this year, with all ASEAN football associations guaranteed a spot at the competition. Suspension of All Nepal Football Association The Bureau of the Council also decided to suspend the All Nepal Football Association with immediate effect due to flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes linked to interference by a third party in accordance with article 14 paragraphs 1(i) and 3 of the FIFA Statutes.