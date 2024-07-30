Azerbaijan build on FIFA Series™ success and set sights on 2027

The FIFA Series™ 2026 proved a success for Azerbaijan, both in terms of results and organisation

The country has climbed the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking

A promising sign ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027™, which they will co-host with Uzbekistan

Two years ago, Azerbaijan were one of the five hosts of the FIFA Series™ pilot edition. Having claimed a 1-0 win over Mongolia and a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria, the experience was deemed a success. A clear sign of that was the decision to host the tournament again in 2026. This time, however, it has proved to be more than a success – it was a genuine triumph.

“The FIFA Series in 2024 was an important milestone for our country. Events like these provide valuable experience, both for us as players and for Azerbaijani football as a whole,” explained Elvin Cafarguliyev, an experienced left-back on the Azerbaijan squad, with 33 caps and one goal.

“I have only good memories about those matches in 2024. Playing at home, in front of our supporters, is always special. I was very pleased to be part of the 2026 edition, which we approached with real focus and determination. As in every match, our objective was to represent the national team with pride. I believe we achieved that.”

It would be difficult to disagree with the talented defender. Victories over St. Lucia (6-1) and Sierra Leone on penalties (after a 1-1 draw) gave Azerbaijan both confidence and valuable experience against teams from Concacaf and CAF respectively – opponents they have had rare opportunity to face in the past.

But that is not all. The team also lifted a trophy, enjoyed strong support from a large home crowd and, as an added bonus, climbed three places in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking (124th, +3), now updated in real time during matches.

While these gains are immediately reflected in the rankings, they are in fact the result of sustained work over many months. Significant efforts have been made to develop football in Azerbaijan, and it’s not only the national team that is reaping the rewards. It’s happening at club level too. One example is Qarabağ, the club where Cafarguliyev plays, which recently became the first Azerbaijani side to reach the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has played a key role in this positive momentum. FIFA has also contributed through the FIFA Forward Programme with the support of major projects, including the introduction of video assistant referee (VAR) technology in domestic football and the construction of the Turan Tovuz Football Academy.

Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan President Rovshan Najaf 01:36

“We feel that something positive is happening in Azerbaijan and we’re making real progress,” Cafarguliyev noted. “Both the VAR system and the new academies have helped raise Azerbaijani football to a more professional level. It’s not only important for our for current players, but also for future generations.”

The country is clearly looking ahead. A strong symbol of this ambition is the role as co-host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027 alongside Uzbekistan. “The U-20 World Cup in 2027 will be a major event. It is a great opportunity for the country and an additional source of motivation for this generation. Tournaments like this provide a significant boost to football development,” said Cafarguliyev, who has represented his country at U-19 and U-21 level.

“Competitions like these can also serve as key milestones on the road to qualifying for the World Cup, which remains our ultimate goal. Gaining international experience is essential if we want to achieve future success – for the next crop of players, as well as for us.”