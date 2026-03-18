FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings go live with real-time updates during men’s and women’s national team matches

Fans can follow provisional rankings that reflect the real-time game situation globally during international windows

Rankings will be updated as goals go in across the globe and made official once the international window is completed

Men’s internationals in March 2026 will see live rankings in action for the first time

The FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings will now be updated live in an exciting and innovative change that will mean fans can see where their country ranks as goals are scored in matches around the world.

Following their introduction in 1992, the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Rankings have traditionally been published after the final games of an international window. However, they will now be provisionally updated in real time as games are played across the world by national teams this month.

The FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Rankings, which were introduced in 2003, will see live updates debut during the April international window.

The formula on which the rankings are based remains the same. However, it will now be applied when verified information is received of goals being scored, instantly reflecting how a change in the scoreline affects a team’s ranking.

It will cover not only FIFA tournaments but also approved senior men’s and women’s international matches.