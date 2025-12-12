Arsenal and Brentford stadiums to stage decisive showdown of inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™

Tournament is first of its kind, with winners set to be crowned first-ever women’s intercontinental club champions for calendar year

Four matches – semi-finals, third-place play-off and final – to be played in London from Wednesday, 28 January to Sunday, 1 February next year

On Sunday, 14 December, Wuhan Jiangda will take on AS FAR in Morocco to determine who will join Arsenal, Gotham FC and Corinthians

Arsenal Stadium and Brentford Stadium will provide the backdrop for a landmark moment in women’s club football, with the two iconic London venues confirmed to stage the decisive showdown of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ from Wednesday, 28 January to Sunday, 1 February next year.

For the first time ever, continental champions from across the globe will collide in a brand-new competition where every match matters and the stakes could not be higher. Across four unmissable games — semi-finals, a third-place play-off and the final — the battle for intercontinental supremacy will unfold in London, with one club set to etch its name into the history books as the first women’s intercontinental club champions.

“London has emerged as a global hotspot for women’s football. The unwavering passion of the fans, the substantial investment in the sport and the remarkable success of England’s Lionesses have fostered an environment in which the women’s game is thriving more than ever before,” said Jill Ellis, FIFA’s Chief Football Officer.

“Hosting the final phase of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup in this vibrant city is a testament to its exceptional standing in the world of women’s football. We’re thrilled to present this groundbreaking global women’s club competition at two incredible venues. I can’t wait to witness who will make history by becoming the first team to be crowned the world’s best women’s club in 2026.”

The two grounds selected to host the final phase of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup are renowned for their state-of-the-art facilities. They will provide the perfect setting for four matches in which a quartet of the world’s top clubs will compete and inspire all onlookers, celebrating the power of women’s football.

Brentford Stadium is a modern landmark in West London. It will stage the semi-final encounters on Wednesday, 28 January, giving fans the chance to feast their eyes on two compelling clashes, each with a spot in the inaugural showpiece match at stake.

“This tournament is a fantastic opportunity to watch world-class women’s club sides in action, and we’re delighted to be hosting the semi-finals at our stadium,” said Brentford Chief Executive Officer Jon Varney.

“We’ve been very proud to host the Lionesses and the Women’s EURO in the past. We hope that by bringing more international women’s matches to Brentford, we can help inspire future generations of players, as we continue to support the growth of the game both in our community and beyond.”

Then, on Sunday, 1 February, Arsenal Stadium – home to the North London giants’ men’s and women’s teams – will take centre stage for the final and the third-place play-off.

“We’re thrilled that the third-place match and final will be played at Arsenal Stadium, as we continue to pioneer and drive growth in the women’s game with our supporters,” added Arsenal Chief Executive Officer Richard Garlick.

“We look forward to delivering a memorable event for our community in North London and supporters of the game all over the world. Following our historic UEFA Women’s Champions League win in May, we’re proud that our women’s team will be competing on the global stage in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.”

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup brings together the six reigning continental champions for a thrilling competition to determine the world’s best women’s club team. UEFA Women’s Champions League holders Arsenal (England), Concacaf titlists Gotham FC (United States) and CONMEBOL champions Corinthians (Brazil) will be joined by the winners of Round 2 (on which more details are provided below) in the final stage.

A world-class event rooted in local passion, the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup consolidates the foundations of women’s football by shining the spotlight on the club game. Approved by the FIFA Council in May 2024, the tournament is held in years when the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup™ is not scheduled. The competition epitomises FIFA’s ongoing commitment to expanding global opportunities for women’s club football and increasing the visibility of the next generation of female athletes worldwide.

Fans eager to be part of this historic event can register their interest now at FIFA.com/tickets. Round 2

Before the action in London kicks off, Round 2 will be contested at the Stade Municipal de Berrechid in Morocco on Sunday, 14 December. Wuhan Jiangda of China PR, who triumphed in the competition’s curtain-raise against New Zealand’s Auckland United, will meet Moroccan outfit AS FAR, the CAF Women’s Champions League 2025 titlists. The reward for whoever comes out on top will be the chance to pit themselves against Arsenal in the second semi-final.