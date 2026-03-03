Tournament Poster unveiled in celebration of 100 Days to Go until FIFA World Cup 2026™

Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tournament Poster marks final piece of poster collection for tournament

Remarkable composition combines artistic talents from Canada, Mexico and the US host countries

Poster celebrates the true spirit, excitement and unity of the global showpiece event

Today marks 100 Days to Go until the FIFA World Cup 2026™, which will see Canada, Mexico and the United States welcome the world for the greatest show on earth. This year’s tournament will unfold across a record 104 matches, kicking off at Mexico City Stadium on 11 June and making its way to New York New Jersey Stadium for the final on 19 July.

To mark 100 Days to Go, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament Poster makes its debut, celebrating the true spirit, excitement and unity of the global showpiece event. The poster features a collage-style composition with a player at its centre, reflecting football’s unique ability to unite the world. It marks the final piece of the FIFA World Cup 2026 poster collection, complementing the 16 Official Host City Posters released last year.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup™ history, three artists collaborated to produce the official Tournament Poster. Canadian artist Carson Ting, Mexican artist Minerva GM and American artist Hank Willis Thomas combined their talent and creative styles to design a piece that emphasises the connection and unification across the tournament. More information about the Tournament Poster can be found on FIFA.com.

FIFA World Cup 2026™: 100 days to go | FIFA President Gianni Infantino 02:15

“In 100 days, FIFA will welcome the world to North America to witness the greatest show on earth,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament Poster captures the energy, diversity and shared passion that will define the most inclusive edition of the tournament in history. From kick-off to the final whistle, billions of fans – in stadiums and across every continent – will experience moments that go beyond football, uniting cultures and celebrating unity on a truly global stage.”

A game-changing FIFA World Cup

As of 100 Days to Go, 42 teams have qualified for the tournament, including four debutants: Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. With six spots still up for grabs, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament and European play-offs, to be held during this month’s window of the Men’s International Match Calendar (23-31 March), will determine the final six teams bound for North America.

Fans who want to attend matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 can purchase remaining inventory closer to the tournament, when the Last-Minute Sales phase opens in April. During this window, which runs until the end of the competition, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Supporters looking to immediately secure their spot at specific matches and seeking a premium, elevated matchday experience can now purchase hospitality packages, which include match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality.