Match schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament confirmed

Guadalajara Stadium and Monterrey Stadium to host two matches each during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament

Semi-finals to be played on Thursday 26 March, with final two tickets to next year’s game-changing FIFA World Cup™ decided on Tuesday 31 March

Bolivia, Congo DR, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname will compete in Mexico

Following the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament staged at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, the match schedule for the tournament has been confirmed.

Guadalajara Stadium and Monterrey Stadium will stage two matches each during the tournament, with Guadalajara hosting play-off pathway 1 featuring New Caledonia, Jamaica and Congo DR and Monterrey hosting play-off pathway 2 involving Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq. The semi-final matches in both cities will be played on Thursday 26 March before the finals are contested on Tuesday 31 March.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament will be played in single-leg knockout matches, ensuring high-stakes showdowns in Mexico as the six competing nations seek to secure one of the final places at the first-ever 48 team FIFA World Cup. Fans eager to attend the play-off matches in Guadalajara and Monterrey will be able to secure tickets via FIFA.com/tickets. Ticketing information is set to be released early next year.

Along with other key events, including the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC on Friday 5 December and the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on Thursday 30 April 2026, the play-off tournament in Mexico will mark a significant milestone in the build-up to next year’s edition of FIFA’s flagship tournament, which will kick off at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday 11 June. The match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament is available at FIFA.com.