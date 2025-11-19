Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey to host FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament

Guadalajara Stadium and Monterrey Stadium to stage FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament next March

Draw for six-team competition set to take place at Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland this Thursday

Two places at next year’s global showpiece up for grabs on Mexican soil

FIFA has selected Guadalajara and Monterrey as the Host Cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament, which is scheduled to be contested in the two Mexican cities between 23 and 31 March 2026. The competition will determine two of the final nations to qualify for the first 48-team FIFA World Cup™, which will kick off less than three months later across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Guadalajara Stadium and Monterrey Stadium are set to welcome six national teams from five confederations as they compete for the last available places at the game-changing global showpiece. Iraq will fly the flag for AFC, Congo DR will represent CAF, Jamaica and Suriname will compete for Concacaf, Bolivia will turn out for CONMEBOL and New Caledonia will represent OFC. The two venues will also host matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Guadalajara Stadium to welcome four group-stage contests and Monterrey Stadium poised to stage a trio of group games, as well as a round-of-32 clash.

“These iconic stadiums are the perfect stages for what promises to be a thrilling event filled with passion, drama and excitement,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “This Play-Off Tournament offers fans the chance to be part of history-making matches in world-class cities and venues ahead of the main event which will kick off less than three months later across Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

Guadalajara Stadium is one of the most modern football arenas in Mexico. Opened in 2010, it is home to Liga MX outfit C. D. Guadalajara and has hosted numerous international matches throughout its history. The stadium’s state-of-the-art facilities and the intense atmosphere generated in the stands make it an ideal setting for the high-stakes play-off matches. Nicknamed El Gigante de Acero (“the Steel Giant”), Monterrey Stadium has been the home of Mexican top-flight side Rayados since its inauguration in 2015. An architectural marvel, it has already proved its ability to host major international football events and will provide a fitting backdrop for the dramatic encounters to come.