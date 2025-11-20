FIFA World Cup 2026™ play-off draw reactions: “A huge responsibility”

Sixteen UEFA nations feature in the European Play-Offs, with four qualification places up for grabs via the four paths

Six nations will face off for two spots in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament in Mexico

The draw for both routes into to the tournament was made at the Home of FIFA in Zürich, Switzerland

Czechia national team General Manager Pavel Nedvěd says the chance to be part of the “fantastic” expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer, is “so important” for his country after they learned they will face the Republic of Ireland in the European Play-offs to be held in March 2026.

Former Juventus and Lazio midfielder Nedvěd was part of the Czech team the last time they featured in the FIFA World Cup at Germany 2006, and his nation will host the Republic of Ireland in Path D with the winner of that game then hosting the winner between Denmark and North Macedonia.

Sixteen UEFA Member Associations will compete in four separate play-off paths, each consisting of two semi-final pairings, for the final four European berths at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Thursday’s draw produced some fascinating contests.

Four-time FIFA World Cup winners Italy host Northern Ireland in their Path A semi-final. The winner of that match will then visit Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final.

Path B features Ukraine playing Sweden with the winner facing Poland or Albania, while Türkiye meet Romania in the semi-finals of Path C with Slovakia and Kosovo contesting the other contest.

The semi-final matches are scheduled to be played on Thursday 26 March, with the finals to follow on Tuesday 31 March 2026.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament will feature two finals, in which the winners of the semi-finals contested by the unseeded teams will face the two seeded teams (Congo DR and Iraq), with the nations that prevail in the finals securing their spots next summer’s showpiece.

New Caledonia will face Jamaica in the Pathway 1 semi-final with the winner taking on Congo DR in the final. In Pathway 2, Bolivia are up against Suriname with a final against Iraq awaiting the winner.

The Play-Off Tournament, which involves two teams from Concacaf and one team apiece from the AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL and OFC, will take place in March 2026 during the international fixture window.

Guadalajara and Monterrey, two of the venues for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 have been selected as hosts for the Play-Off Tournament.

Inside FIFA rounds up the reaction to the two draws:

Graham Potter (Head Coach, Sweden)

On what qualification would mean for Sweden?

“You only have to sort of sit in a room and get all the video footage and (then you’ll see) how exciting the tournament’s going to be. Of course, it’s a dream for us all, and that’s going to be part of the challenge I think – how do we control those emotions and try to play the game and do as well as we can? But (it is) incredibly exciting. We’d be incredibly proud if we could manage it, but as I said, we’ve got two big games to go through first.”

On the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams?

"Well, I think it’s fantastic. It’s the (FIFA) World Cup, so as many countries as possible. To bring their own personality, their own culture, their own character to the competition is going to be fantastic. I think it’s a spectacle, it’s going to be amazing, and obviously on the pitch as well, different challenges. So, I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing tournament.”

Andriy Shevchenko (President, Ukrainian Association of Football)

On what qualification would mean for Ukraine?

”(It would) be an incredible achievement. The last time Ukraine (made it to) a (FIFA) World Cup, (was) 20 years ago exactly, and it was an incredible achievement for us. Right now, we’re very close and (it would) be massive football-wise, but, more importantly, for people in Ukraine. It (would) be very important for us to be in the (FIFA) World Cup (as it is) such a big stage, three countries are hosting: Canada, Mexico and the US. I hope we can get through.”

On the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams?

"I think it’s a nice touch. Three big countries are also going to host the (FIFA) World Cup for the first time in history (together). More teams have (the) chance to qualify and I’m looking forward to some incredible games. (It’s) going to be a very competitive (FIFA) World Cup.”

Gennaro Gattuso (Head Coach, Italy)

On the importance of qualification for Italy?

“It’s crucial. It’s crucial for our football movement, for our system. Many years ago, it was unthinkable for Italy to miss the (FIFA) World Cup twice in a row. I think we have a huge responsibility and we have to do whatever we can to take part in this (FIFA) World Cup.”

Pavel Nedved (General Manager, Czechia)

On the importance of making it to the FIFA World Cup 2026?

"For us, it’s so important to get there and reach the (FIFA) World Cup after 20 years. We’ll do everything we can to do so. It will be very difficult because (the Republic of) Ireland are a very good side, as well as other teams like Denmark and (North) Macedonia. So, it will be very difficult. Hopefully we will be ready in March.”

On the expansion of the tournament?

"I think that this is fantastic. This gives so many teams the chance to take part in the (FIFA) World Cup – it will be amazing. I know that having the (FIFA) World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada will be fantastic.”

Johann Sidaner (Head Coach, New Caledonia)

On the challenge against Jamaica?

“It’s a tall order, but in any case, we will be prepared. We have this first fixture against Jamaica and that’s going to be our main focus. I wouldn’t call it a miracle, but if we’re lucky enough to overcome this challenge, we will then face Congo (DR), which will be another great challenge.”

On the 48-team tournament?

“What FIFA’s been doing, particularly for national teams like ours, is outstanding. We could feel the excitement back in our country. It means everything to a footballer, team, national team, as there’s nothing bigger. So, it’s really wonderful. That being said, we know we’re talking about top-level sport and that the challenge ahead will be a tough one.”

Graham Arnold (Head Coach, Iraq)

On what it would mean to Iraq to qualify for the first time since 1986?

“Two nights ago, when we beat the UAE, I saw how passionate and supportive the Iraqi fans were – there’s 46 million people just wanting us to qualify. It’s been 40 years since they qualified. The last time they qualified was in Mexico, and that’s where the play-off is, so it’s a good omen.”