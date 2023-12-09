Three bid books submitted for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Two joint-bid submissions and one single-bid submission received from member associations representing three confederations

Bid books available on FIFA.com

Host(s) to be appointed through an open vote by FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024

Following the unprecedented success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, the bidding process for the 2027 edition of the tournament has reached a key milestone, with the following three bids from member associations across three confederations having been submitted ahead of the 8 December deadline:

• The Royal Belgian Football Association, the German Football Association and the Royal Netherlands Football Association (joint submission) • The Brazilian Football Association • Mexican Football Association and the U.S. Soccer Federation (joint submission)

All of the bid books and their respective executive summaries are available on FIFA.com:

In line with the Bidding Regulations, the evaluation process will focus on the defined priority areas of the event vision and key metrics, infrastructure, services, commercial, and sustainability and human rights.

The technical aspect of the bid evaluation model includes an objective scoring system to rate and weight each of the infrastructure and commercial criteria.

Subject to the successful designation of the three bids by the FIFA Council, the appointment of the host(s) will be decided through an open vote by the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024.