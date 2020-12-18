New composition of Egyptian Football Association normalisation committee

In accordance with the Bureau of the FIFA Council decision to extend the mandate of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) normalisation committee until 31 January 2021 and to reduce its composition to three members, FIFA has today appointed the following members to said committee:

Ahmed Mohamed Megahed Osman (chairman);

Mohamed Khaled el Shawarby (member);

Ahmed Hussam al Din Awad (member);

The members of the EFA normalisation committee will assume their duties with immediate effect and all other terms of the mandate, as decided by the Bureau of the FIFA Council, will remain the same.

Confirmation of their appointment will be subject to the result of an eligibility check.