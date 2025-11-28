Bid books submitted for 2031 and 2035 editions of FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Two joint bids received by FIFA

Bid books available on FIFA.com

Hosts to be appointed by the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on 30 April 2026

Following the launch of the bidding processes for the 2031 and 2035 instalments of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and the subsequent submission of the bidding agreements, FIFA has received the following bid books ahead of the 28 November deadline:

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™

Joint submission from U.S. Soccer Federation, Mexican Football Association, Costa Rican Football Association and Jamaica Football Federation

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035™

Joint submission from The Football Association, the Irish Football Association, The Scottish Football Association and The Football Association of Wales

The bid books and their respective executive summaries can be found on FIFA.com.

FIFA will now conduct a thorough evaluation process before publishing its findings in the respective Bid Evaluation Reports for each process in April 2026.

In line with the bidding regulations, the evaluation process will focus on the following priority areas: the event vision and key metrics, infrastructure, services, commercial considerations, and sustainability and human rights.

The bid evaluation model includes a technical evaluation based on an objective scoring system to assess each of the infrastructure and commercial criteria.

Subject to the bids meeting the hosting requirements, the appointment of the hosts will be decided by the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on 30 April 2026.