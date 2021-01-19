New composition of PFF normalisation committee confirmed

Following the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council to extend the mandate of the normalisation committee of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) until 30 June 2021, FIFA and the AFC have decided to replace three of the four members.

The decision follows the resignation of the previous PFF normalisation committee chairman and aims to give fresh impetus to the normalisation process.

The composition of the normalisation committee has been confirmed as follows:

• Mr Haroon Malik (chairman) • Mr Haris Azmat (member) • Mr Saud Azim Hashimi (member) • Mr Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar (member) • Mr Muneer Sadhana (member)

While the normalisation committee chairman and members will assume their duties as of 20 January 2021, their final confirmation is conditional upon the successful completion of an eligibility check carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations.