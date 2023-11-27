Bureau of the Council update on the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Following consultation with the confederations, the Bureau of the Council has unanimously decided to amend article 10 paragraph 2 of the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ as follows:

“Single yellow cards and pending one- or two-match suspensions as a consequence of cautions in different matches in the preliminary competition, an indirect red card, or a direct red card for denying the opposing team a goal or an obvious goalscoring opportunity or for serious foul play are not carried over to the final competition. Any other pending match suspensions imposed as a result of a red card in matches in the preliminary competition are carried over to the final competition.”

This decision has been taken to ensure that Participating Member Associations can compete with their strongest possible squads on the biggest stage of men’s international football, while striking a balance between upholding disciplinary integrity and maintaining the quality, fairness and global appeal of the tournament.