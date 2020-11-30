FIFA extends EFA normalisation committee mandate

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided on 30 November 2020 to extend the mandate of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) normalisation committee, which was due to expire on 30 November 2020, until 31 January 2021.
The decision was taken with the primary objective of allowing the normalisation committee to fulfil all of the tasks entrusted to it in its mandate.
Additionally, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to reduce the composition of the normalisation committee from five to three members until the end of this mandate.