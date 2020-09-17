COVID-19 measures high on Council’s agenda on eve of first online FIFA Congress

The FIFA Council met by videoconference today to determine a number of issues related to measures helping football adapt to the global coronavirus situation.

More specifically, the body ratified, as per standard practice, the decisions taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council since the last Council meeting on 25 June.

These included:

ratification of the approval of the regulations governing the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan, which set out the conditions for accessing the relevant financial support from FIFA, which now amounts to a total of USD 1.5 billion, and

ratification of important changes to the men’s and women’s international match calendars.

The FIFA Council also received a report on the ongoing work of the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group.

Furthermore, the FIFA Council approved the Regulations for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™ and the updated Regulations on the Organisation of Refereeing in FIFA Member Associations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also reported on the virtual summits with the member association (MA) presidents that took place in July and August and which offered all MAs the opportunity to interact with the FIFA President. The summits included exchanges about the consequences of COVID-19 for football and how to respond to the challenges faced, as well as open discussions on a range of topics including youth competitions, the international match calendar and the development of women’s football.

Tomorrow’s FIFA Congress will be the first ever to be convened remotely. The event was originally scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in June but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.